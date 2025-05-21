Pep Guardiola has announced he will walk away from Manchester City unless they sell numerous players this summer, with the coach explaining how he has been hurt by leaving players out of the matchday squad this term.

Man City have had an underwhelming season compared to their incredibly high standards. They reached the FA Cup final but were stunned by Crystal Palace at Wembley, losing 1-0.

It has been a rare trophyless campaign for Guardiola’s side as they were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 32 by Real Madrid and were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup fourth round.

One positive is that City are set to be in next season’s Champions League, as they sit third in the Premier League with one game remaining.

But the Cityzens want to get back in the mix for the biggest trophies and need to undergo a squad rebuild in order to achieve this goal.

Following the 3-1 home win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, Guardiola confirmed that an overhaul will happen this summer.

The 54-year-old incredibly outlined his plans to leave the Etihad unless City make his squad smaller for next season.

“I said to the club I don’t want that [a bigger squad],” Guardiola said (via Sky Sports). “I don’t want to leave five or six players in the freezer. I don’t want that. I will quit. Make a shorter squad, I will stay.

“It’s impossible for my soul to [tell] my players in the tribune that they cannot play.

“Now it happened to add players immediately. Maybe for three or four months, we couldn’t select 11 players, we didn’t have defenders, it was so difficult. After, people come back but next season it cannot be like that.

“As a manager, I cannot train 24 players and every time I select I have to have four, five, six, stay in Manchester at home because they cannot play. This is not going to happen. I said to the club I don’t want that.”

Guardiola was left saddened at having to leave players such as Savinho, James McAtee, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rico Lewis and Claudio Echeverri out of the 20-man squad for the clash against Bournemouth.

City have been held back by injuries this term, particularly to star players such as Rodri and the departing Kevin De Bruyne, but Guardiola says he would rather rely on young players than have a bloated squad.

Pep Guardiola happy to use academy

“If I have injuries, unlucky, we have some players for the academy and we do it,” he added.

“[We] cannot sustain for the emotion of the club, the soul of the team, [to] create another connection with each other that this season we lost it a bit.”

City spent over £170million (€201m / $228m) to refresh their squad with the arrivals of Khusanov, Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez and Vitor Reis in January. That followed an horrific run between early November and Boxing Day.

However, it seems Guardiola is now regretting such additions. His ruthlessness will likely see a host of players be moved on in the summer.

De Bruyne has already confirmed he will leave upon the expiry of his contract, and the Etihad said goodbye to the legendary Belgian on Tuesday.

He could be followed out of City by the likes of McAtee, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic.

TEAMtalk understands Nottingham Forest are providing Leeds United with competition for McAtee, while Ederson is likely to head to Saudi Arabia.

Grealish has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, though it remains to be seen if City would be happy to sanction such a deal.

Man City news: Florian Wirtz latest…

Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz is one player City have been chasing as an ideal successor for De Bruyne.

The German has been sent advice over which club he should join next.

With City aware they could miss out on Wirtz, club chiefs have turned their attention to a £70m star who is keen on joining.

