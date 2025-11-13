Kylian Mbappe has once again heaped praise on Rayan Cherki, with the Manchester City star looking to continue his great form over the international break.

Cherki has once again been called up to the France national team, and he is expected to feature during the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan. Ahead of the home clash against Ukraine on Thursday night, Mbappe was asked about his team’s new attacking weapon.

The France captain told reporters: “He’s a special talent. I think he has a gift, which he’s making the most of. It’s an innate, spectacular talent.

Rayan Cherki’s journey to Man City

Came through the Lyon academy before making his first-team debut in October 2019

Quickly earned comparisons with Lionel Messi through his insane dribbling

Notched 29 goals and 45 assists in 185 appearances for Lyon

“He’s integrated very well into the group and into Manchester City, which isn’t easy. I hope he continues like this. He’s started well with us.

“Now he has the opportunity to return, and I hope he’s as good as he was at Manchester City.”

This is not the first time Mbappe has praised Cherki. After the central attacking midfielder – who can also play on the right wing – registered a goal and assist on his France debut in June, Mbappe said: “His qualities are obvious, there was never any doubt about that.

“He is someone who has brought us [France] a lot and will continue to do so. His feet speak for themselves.”

22y/o starring for club and country

Cherki joined City in June, arriving in a £34million deal. He got off to a great start, scoring against Wolverhampton Wanderers on his Premier League debut, before picking up a thigh issue.

Cherki has been excellent since returning from that injury. He has taken his tally to three goals and three assists in nine appearances.

The 22-year-old has shown his ability to take on multiple defenders before either shooting or setting up a team-mate. He has brilliant vision and looks set to form a deadly partnership with Erling Haaland going forwards.

During Cherki’s time at Lyon, there were concerns about his attitude and whether he could make it at a truly elite club.

But Pep Guardiola has got Cherki working hard, while also giving him free reign in the attacking third.

Cherki’s form could be important if City are to catch Arsenal and deny them yet another Premier League title this season.

The player’s versatility means he can interchange with Phil Foden, either operating centrally or out on the right flank.

That £34m outlay was a risk, but it now looks like an absolute steal – and even Mbappe knows it.

