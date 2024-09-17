Man City offer superstar ‘huge’ deal, with Real Madrid almost powerless to prevent agreement

Rodri has been offered a gigantic new contract by Man City

Manchester City have offered Rodri a ‘huge new deal’ and two reasons why Real Madrid are likely to fail with their attempts to sign the midfielder have emerged, though one ‘catastrophic’ turn of events could aid the move’s chances, per a report.

Rodri is among world football’s leading midfielders and was integral to Spain’s successful campaign at Euro 2024. Indeed, the 28-year-old was named player of the tournament.

Rodri is contracted to Man City until the summer of 2027. But with the spectre of Real Madrid looming, the reigning Premier League champions have moved to secure Rodri’s future for the long haul.

According to the Athletic, Man City have offered Rodri a ‘huge new deal’ that would bring his salary within range of the club’s two top earners, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Amid a growing appreciation of Rodri in Spain – in part due to his Euro 2024 heroics – Real Madrid hold genuine ambitions of bringing Rodri back home. The midfielder was born and raised in the city of Madrid.

However, the Athletic noted that the contract offer Man City have put forward is far beyond what Real Madrid would be willing to stump up. Furthermore, it’s also stressed Real Madrid – even with their vast riches – ‘do not think they could afford the transfer fee that City would demand.’

Perhaps the only ray of hope Real Madrid have is the ongoing investigation into Man City’s alleged 115 Financial Fair Play breaches bringing a damaging verdict. The report concluded ‘only a catastrophic outcome from the charges decision would make a move to Madrid anything like a possibility next summer.’

Spanish press jump the gun; investigation implications

Reports in Spain – specifically from AS – have gone big on claims Real Madrid can and will sign Rodri in 2025.

The Man City ace had reportedly been installed as the club’s No 1 transfer target irrespective of position. Furthermore, AS claimed Los Blancos were prepared to pay a monumental transfer fee in the €130m (£109.5m / $143.7m) range.

The Athletic directly responded to those claims out of Spain, stating Real Madrid’s proposed move for Rodri is ‘hardly full steam ahead.’

As mentioned, Real Madrid’s best bet may lay in Man City being handed a crippling punishment for their alleged FFP breaches.

The independent hearing regarding their financial practices began on Monday and is expected to run for around 10 weeks.

An exact date on when the verdict will be given has not been set, with reports simply stating a decision is due in the early stages of 2025.

Punishments range from a fine all the way to expulsion from the Premier League. Of course, Man City’s chances of retaining their highest profile and best paid stars – never mind just Rodri – would greatly diminish if they were forcibly relegated to a lower division.

