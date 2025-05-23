Manchester City have opened club-to-club talks with AC Milan as they push ahead with a deal for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, with a transfer expected to happen ‘fast.’

Pep Guardiola has made strengthening the midfield a top priority as he prepares for Kevin de Bruyne’s departure and after pulling out of the race for Florian Wirtz, Man City are focusing on other targets.

The Cityzens showed concrete interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz until they were informed he preferred a move to Bayern, before in a major twist he decided to join Liverpool instead.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City are now pushing ahead with a deal for Milan midfielder Reijnders instead and are confident of striking a deal.

“Manchester City have started club-to-club talks with AC Milan for Tijjani Reijnders as top target,” Romano posted on X.

“Negotiations to continue next week as opening bid expected to arrive soon. City want to be fast for the Club World Cup + anticipate other European top clubs keen on Reijnders.”

With the FIFA Club World Cup beginning on June 14, City will have to move quickly and decisively to sign Reijnders before then.

Man City pushing for Reijnders deal

The Premier League champions have been tracking Dutch international Reijnders since late 2024, as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed in December.

As Galetti revealed in an update on May 15, City had set aside €60m (£50.4m) to sign Reijnders this summer. However, there has been a twist.

We understand that Milan have since moved the goalposts, and are now demanding a minimum of €90m (£76m) for Reijnders, buoyed by the fact that multiple clubs are circling – and aware of City’s determination to land the player.

One reason behind the shift in stance is the fact that Milan have missed out on qualification for European football. While that could force them to consider a high-profile sale, sources indicate that the Rossoneri will only sanction a move for Reijnders if it triggers a significant financial windfall.

They’re under no pressure to sell, especially after tying the midfielder down to a new deal until 2030, but City still haven’t given up, and with more talks set to take place, developments are expected soon.

Reijnders, 26, can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder. He signed for Milan from AZ Alkmaar in 2023 and has enjoyed his best season to date this term, notching 10 goals and five assists in Serie A.

