Manchester City’s ownership group, City Football Group, are leading the race to sign highly-rated African prospect Paul Ochuoga, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 21-year-old full-back has caught the attention of a growing list of European scouts. He first came to their attention in last season’s CAF Champions League.

Ochuoga currently plays for Nairobi giants Gor Mahia, who sit top of the Kenyan Premier League, and his dynamic, all-action style from the flanks has made him a standout figure in their domestic and continental campaigns.

Sources have confirmed that Man City’s City Football Group (CFG), are now at the front of the queue for his signature and are actively working on a plan to bring him to Europe this summer.

CFG’s multi-club model provides a clear pathway for emerging talent, and TEAMtalk understands internal discussions have already taken place over Ochuoga’s most suitable landing spot.

Spanish side Girona and Italian outfit Palermo are both under consideration as potential first destinations, offering him a platform to adapt to European football.

However, CFG are not alone in their admiration. Ochuoga’s performances have also been closely tracked by Brighton and Brentford, both of whom have strong and well-established scouting networks across Africa.

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BlueCo also in the race for African gem

Sources indicate that Chelsea’s BlueCo ownership group, along with the Red Bull football network, have also been monitoring Ochuoga’s development, underlining the growing competition for his signature.

Despite signing a new contract with Gor Mahia earlier this year, the Kenyan club are now braced for offers and are expected to cash in on their rising star.

There is a belief that Ochuoga has the potential to be fast-tracked into one of Europe’s top-flight leagues as early as next season.

As interest intensifies, CFG’s early groundwork could prove decisive.

However, with multiple elite recruitment networks circling, the race for Ochuoga is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing emerging transfer stories of the summer window.

Latest Man City news: Konate ‘talks’ / Guardiola replacement targets

Meanwhile, we have exclusively revealed that Manchester City and Chelsea have both held exploratory talks with the representatives of Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

The French international is out of contract at the season’s end and Man City could move for him if he doesn’t sign an extension, though the race remains wide open.

In other news, we understand that Pep Guardiola’s future at the Etihad beyond this season remains in doubt.

Man City have already begun looking at potential successors, and Enzo Maresca and Vincent Kompany are the most likely candidates at this stage.

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