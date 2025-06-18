Pep Guardiola has opened up on his decision to exclude Jack Grealish from the Manchester City squad for the Club World Cup, though he is not entirely ruling out the possibility of the winger playing under him again next season.

Grealish finished the regular season with three goals and five assists in 32 matches. The Englishman had a frustrating campaign as he lost his place as a starter and was regularly rotated by Guardiola in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Indeed, Grealish only featured once in Man City’s last six Premier League games, and his substitute appearance against Bournemouth only came in injury time.

Despite Grealish being a top player on his day, he has fallen behind the likes of Omar Marmoush and Jeremy Doku in the pecking order at left wing.

There has been speculation the 29-year-old could play more centrally to help Man City move on from Kevin De Bruyne. But he will have to overcome players such as Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden to start there, which looks unlikely.

Rumours Grealish could be sold by City ramped up last week when it emerged he had not made the cut for their Club World Cup adventure in the US.

Ahead of City’s opening game against Moroccan side Wydad AC, Guardiola discussed Grealish’s future.

He suggested the attacker needs a transfer in order to get back to his best and return to the England squad.

“He had a conversation with the club and [we] decided [what was for] the best,” the manager said (via The Guardian).

“Jack is an exceptional player. The only reason why he didn’t play last season is of course my decision. We decide that he has to play. The club was honest, he was honest. Incredible love and respect [for him] and we decide the best is to stay [behind] and have a place [at home] that he can feel like he can come back to be the player like he was in the year of the treble or all his career in Aston Villa.

“Without him it would have been more difficult in the year of the treble [2022-2023]. The fact is in the last two seasons he didn’t play much minutes. He has to come back to play and have the butterflies in his stomach that he can play every three days and show again the quality he has.”

When asked if this meant away from the Etihad, Guardiola added: “I don’t know. Now we decide don’t come here and what happens I don’t know in the end. If we don’t find [another solution], he’s a player for Man City and he will be back.”

READ MORE 🌐 Man City enquire about ‘sensational’ goalkeeper to replace Ederson – sources

Jack Grealish evaluating options

Grealish has regularly been linked with a return to Villa. Although, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that it is more likely he will join either Tottenham Hotspur or Everton.

We revealed on June 9 that Everton are ready to open talks with City over a possible loan deal for Grealish.

TEAMtalk provided an update on Grealish’s situation on Tuesday, too. Sources have informed us that Tottenham are interested in the 39-cap England international, whom City value at £50million (€58.5m / $67m).

Spurs are exploring both a loan and potential permanent transfer, though Grealish’s hefty wages could prove to be a stumbling block unless he agrees to a pay cut.

Man City transfer news: Walker exit; star’s Prem return

➡ Everton in talks to sign Kyle Walker with Man City star on five-man shortlist

➡ Arsenal make ‘call’ for shock signing of former Man City star as price tag revealed

➡ Pep Guardiola tells Man City to send ‘incredible’ star to Real Madrid in blockbuster swap deal

QUIZ: Biggest sale per year, 2014-2024