Manchester City hero David Silva has sent Pep Guardiola advice over his next move when leaving the Etihad, though it certainly would not please everyone.

Silva is a modern-day legend at Man City, having played 436 times for the club between July 2010 and August 2020 and scored 77 goals. The attacking midfielder was crucial to City establishing themselves as one of the most successful clubs in England, helping them win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups, among other silverware.

Silva was one of the most intelligent and technically gifted players the Premier League has ever seen, having also won the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

The playmaker ended his glittering 10-year spell with City by joining Real Sociedad on a free transfer five years ago. He made 93 appearances for Sociedad across three seasons before hanging up his boots.

Silva wanted to play in his home country again before retiring – he mainly represented Valencia prior to joining City – and the icon hopes Guardiola can do similar with his coaching career.

Of course, Guardiola managed one of the best teams of all time during a thrilling four-year spell as Barcelona boss, though he has since ruled out a return.

Instead, Silva wants the 54-year-old to take over the Spain national team once current boss Luis de la Fuente departs.

In a recent interview (via the Mirror), Silva said of his former coach: “I’d like to see him as Spain’s manager. Luis de la Fuente is doing a phenomenal job now, but it would be good to have Pep in the future.

“He could bring a style of football based on good ball control and always going out to win games. A bit like the philosophy of the current Spanish national team.”

Silva likely to be left disappointed by Guardiola

De La Fuente is not expected to leave his role anytime soon, having guided his country to glory at last year’s Euros. He is eyeing more success at the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

While Guardiola becoming Spain boss would make a lot of sense in some regards, it would actually be a very contentious switch.

Guardiola is a proud Catalan and supports their independence movement. Indeed, he even spoke at an independence rally in June 2017.

Guardiola dreams of managing an international side, especially at a World Cup, but taking charge of Spain would go against his strong beliefs and also cause widespread controversy.

The three-time Champions League winner was previously tipped for the Brazil job, though that has since been filled by Carlo Ancelotti.

Guardiola’s City contract runs until June 2027. The Cityzens have surprised many by keeping him for so long and would love to engineer another contract renewal, but that may be tough.

Guardiola has already said he wants to take another sabbatical when leaving City, prior to deciding his next destination.

