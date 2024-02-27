Man City plot stunning Bayern Munich raid for player that Guardiola adores

Manchester City are readying themselves to strengthen this summer and TEAMtalk sources understand the club have identified a Bayern Munich star as a player of interest.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently sit second in the Premier League and trail Liverpool by a single point. As is often the case under Guardiola, the club is constantly looking for ways to improve.

The competition at the top end of the table is more fierce than ever right now with both Liverpool and Arsenal looking like viable challengers to Man City.

With Guardiola keen to maintain his stranglehold on the Premier League, he will no doubt be keen on adding to his squad in the upcoming window.

One player the club have identified is Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, who is admired by Guardiola and his staff according to TEAMtalk sources.

He is seen as one of the best players in his position and an ideal candidate to fill the boots of Kevin De Bruyne who could leave the club this summer.

The German giants want to tie Musiala down to a new deal with his last contract signed in the March of 2021. He will be coming into the last two years of his current deal in the summer and this has given City hope of a suitable deal.

Sources say that the 21-year-old is happy in Munich but the opportunity for a big move to a club like Man City will be considered carefully. Real Madrid also hold interest but their focus and budget will be on finalising the mega-money contract for Kylian Mbappe.

Musiala originally came through at the Chelsea academy and he was picked up by Bayern Munich in 2019. In 18 Bundesliga appearances this season, the 21-year-old has produced six goals and three assists.

READ MORE: Man City dish out new long-term contract to attacking talent Pep Guardiola loves

An ideal De Bruyne replacement?

De Bruyne is considered one of the greatest ever Premier League players by some and for good reason. Although, he is now 32 years old and coming into the last year of his deal with many expecting him to move on in the summer.

Saudi Pro League sides have identified him as a key target and are aiming to pull off a spectacular deal to bring him to the nation at the end of the season. However, they face major competition from MLS sides with David Beckham’s Inter Miami also considering a swoop.

It’s understood the move to America suits De Bruyne more than Saudi, despite the fact that SPL sides will be able to offer far more money.

These movements have made Man City consider replacements and Musiala is topping a list that also includes Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder is currently enjoying a superb season in Germany and it’s no wonder that so many top sides are sniffing around.

Along with Man City, Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on Wirtz according to reports.

READ MORE: Unthinkable sale of elite Man City star ‘in review’ as Guardiola eyes heir and two destinations emerge