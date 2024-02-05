Man City plotting incredible double Bayern Munich raid that’ll make Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal wince

Man City are eyeing a summer swoop for Joshua Kimmich and could double up by signing Jamal Musiala too

Manchester City are sizing up a Bayern Munich superstar whose transfer is looking increasingly realistic, while a reliable report claims a second blockbuster raid could also take shape.

Pep Guardiola’s side kept their powder relatively dry in the winter window. Man City did splash out £12.5m to sign Argentine youngster Claudio Echeverri. However, the 18-year-old is viewed as one for the future and was quickly loaned back to River Plate for the next 12 months.

City are once again heavy favourites to retain their Premier League title on the back of Liverpool’s punishing 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

The treble-winners already have the tools at their disposal to lift the game’s top honours. However, according to a report from the Athletic, they could get even stronger in the summer.

Firstly, the Athletic cited speculation coming from Germany regarding Bayern Munich superstar, Joshua Kimmich.

The 28-year-old is equally comfortable operating at right-back or in central midfield and looks tailor-made for Guardiola’s hybrid role.

Guardiola has featured the likes of John Stones and Rico Lewis in the position thus far. Kimmich would unquestionably be a step up in class on both for that particular role of right-back out of possession and central midfield in possession.

City sources played down a winter window swoop for Kimmich. However, the Athletic go on to state ‘a summer move is a different matter.’

Kimmich’s current deal with Bayern Munich runs until the end of the 2024/25 season. If it becomes apparent he won’t pen fresh terms, a sale in the upcoming summer would make sense.

Kimmich and Guardiola’s paths briefly crossed when the Man City boss was coming to the end of his managerial stint with Bayern mid-way through the last decade.

The Athletic acknowledge that for the time being, signing Kimmich remains a ‘difficult’ raid to pull off. Nonetheless, City seemingly intend to ask the question and Kimmich isn’t the only Bayern ace in their sights.

Jamal Musiala also wanted

The report adds City’s interest in Jamal Musiala would be piqued if he refuses to sign a new deal in Bavaria.

Musiala’s current deal runs until the end of the 2025/26 season. As such, Bayern have greater room for manoeuvre with regards to their attacking midfielder.

But in a similar story to Kimmich, a lucrative sale would be explored if the player makes it known he won’t sign an extension.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed talks between Musiala and Bayern over a new contract are set to take place in the second half of the season. All eyes will be on how those talks fare.

Kimmich is valued by Bayern in the £40m-£60m range. That valuation is only so modest due to the player’s advancing age (he turns 29 on Thursday).

Musiala, meanwhile, is not expected to move for anything below €100m if the time does come to leave Bayern.

Adding players of that calibre to an already dominant Man City side would not be welcome news over at Anfield, the Emirates and Old Trafford.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been City’s closest challengers in recent years. United, meanwhile, will hope to thrust themselves back into that conversation when the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era is in full swing.

