Manchester City are reportedly looking to bring in a ‘successor’ to defensive midfielder Rodri, with one of Bayern Munich’s most exciting youngsters on their radar.

Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, is slowly getting back to full match fitness after an ACL injury ruled him out for 53 games, and the Cityzens’ form suffered significantly from his absence.

The 29-year-old has now started Man City’s last five matches but reports suggest that Pep Guardiola wants to bring in someone who can fill the void when he eventually leaves the club.

According to SportsBoom, Man City want to sign Bayern Munich star Aleksandar Pavlovic as a potential long-term replacement for Rodri.

The report claims that the 21-year-old has been identified ‘as someone with not only the pedigree but also the personality to eventually replace Rodri in their engine room.’

Pavlovic is contracted at Bayern until 2029, which puts the Bundesliga giants in a strong position to rebuff approaches for the five-time capped German international.

The report adds, though, that Man City ‘possess’ the financial power to tempt Bayern to the negotiating table, and ‘even a huge transfer fee would represent a sensible investment’, due to Pavlovic’s quality and potential…

READ MORE 🔥 Premier League signings of the season power ranking: Ekitike rises; brand-new leader

Man City eyeing midfield reinforcements

Pavlovic has established himself as a key player for Bayern after breaking into the first-team in the 2023/24 campaign.

This season seems to be the one where he could cement his spot in the starting XI, with Vincent Kompany starting him in two Bundesliga games and one Champions League clash thus far.

Man City may well have to cough up a huge fee to sign the youngster, but as we’ve seen in the past they are not afraid of splashing big sums on top targets.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City are keen to strengthen in midfield. However, we understand that they could look closer to home.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on September 17 that Man City are one of several clubs keen on Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo.

The 20-year-old could push for an Old Trafford exit if he continues to sit on the sidelines under Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo plays in a slightly different role to Rodri, however, so the Cityzens could look for a more natural defensive midfielder, too.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, 21, is also understood to be on Guardiola’s radar, so he is another player for Man City fans to keep an eye on.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Latest Man City news: Iraola liked / Trafford frustrated

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider Fletcher has revealed that Man City are big admirers of Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, and view him as a potential successor to Guardiola in the future.

The club have zero plans to part ways with Guardiola right now, but when he eventually does depart the Etihad Iraola will be in their thoughts.

However, the Cityzens aren’t alone, with Manchester United understood to view him as their ‘top choice’ to replace Ruben Amorim, while some members of the Chelsea board are also keeping an eye on him.

In other news, we understand that Man City goalkeeper James Trafford could push for a loan exit in January.

The 22-year-old has lost his spot in the starting XI due to the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma and doesn’t want his England chances to suffer as a result.

POLL: Who has been Man City’s best signing from the Bundesliga in the past 10 years?