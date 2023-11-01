Man City poised to raid European giants for talented attacker after free transfer opportunity emerges

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for highly-rated Ajax star Gabriel Misehouy, with the 18-year-old’s future currently in doubt.

Ajax are enduring their worst start to a season in their entire history – losing five consecutive games – and currently sit dead last in the Eredivisie table.

The Dutch club are still known for their ability to produce some fine young talents, however, and Misehouy is considered to be among the best of them.

The attacking midfielder is yet to feature for Ajax’s senior squad but has been in fine form for their under-21s side.

This season, Misehouy has made eight appearances for the youth team, scoring five goals and making two assists in the process.

He is thought to be on the verge of making his senior debut, but as mentioned, his long-term future is in doubt.

Misehouy’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Therefore, foreign clubs will be able to open talks with him over a free transfer at the end of the season from the 1st of January.

Man City want Misehouy on a free transfer

According to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad, as cited by Soccer News, Man City are ‘eyeing up’ Misehouy on a free transfer.

They are not the only club interested, however. The report states that his contract situation has led to ‘many more foreign clubs closely monitoring his situation.’

Man City have ‘expressed specific interest’ in the Misehouy, and are thought to be at the front of the queue for his signature.

This means there is ‘growing pressure’ on Ajax’s new sporting director Kelvin de Lang to tie him down to a new contract as soon as possible. The emergence of Man City means the situation ‘has not become easier’ and there is a belief that they could tempt Misehouy away from the Netherlands if they wish.

Pep Guardiola has already built a fantastic Man City team. The manager still has one eye on the future, though, and is keen to build up a solid core of young players for the next generation.

Misehouy has the potential to become a world class player, so it will be interesting to see if the Cityzens can lure him away from Ajax.

