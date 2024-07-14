Man City prepare take-it-or-leave-it offer in desperate attempt to prevent agreed exit Arsenal will love

Manchester City are preparing to hand a guaranteed starter a giant pay rise worth an extra 75 percent in a last-ditch attempt to prevent a damaging exit, though the player has already agreed personal terms with his potential next club.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been the dominant force in England throughout the Spaniard’s tenure at the club. Six Premier League titles have been lifted across eight seasons, with goalkeeper Ederson Moraes among a handful of stars to have featured in each of the six title-winning campaigns.

The Brazilian, 30, is among the best in the world in his position, though is now looking favourably on ditching the English champions for the vast riches of Saudi Arabia.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned through transfer insider Rudy Galetti that Ederson has agreed personal terms with Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr are the side that features Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane as well as Ederson’s former Man City teammate, Aymeric Laporte.

To the surprise of many, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Man City would be open to selling Ederson at the right price.

Man City don’t have any great desire to push their starting stopper out, though out of respect for what he’s achieved at the Etihad, they won’t stand in his way if he’s determined to leave.

But according to a fresh update from the Sun, Man City are having second thoughts about losing Ederson.

That’s despite recently tying No 2 Stefan Ortega down to a new contract. Transfer guru Romano has confirmed Ortega will become the new starter if Ederson departs.

Ortega has proven himself a more than capable deputy when standing in for Ederson. However, few would argue he’s the same calibre of player Ederson is and losing a world class star like the Brazilian could help tip the balance of power in Arsenal’s favour.

The Gunners have proven themselves City’s closest challengers over the last two seasons and fell just two points short of Guardiola’s men last term. An Ederson exit would no doubt be greeted with wry smiles down at the Emirates.

READ MORE: The 10 biggest spending football managers since Pep Guardiola joined Man City in 2016

Man City prepare last-ditch Ederson offer

The Sun state Man City plan to hold talks with Ederson early next week and when doing so, they’ll put a take-it-or-leave-it offer on the table.

City reportedly plan to offer Ederson a giant pay rise that would see his current salary increased by roughly 75 percent. A significant sign-on fee will also be put forward.

However, the new wages he’ll be offered will still pale in comparison to those Ederson would receive if completing a switch to Al-Nassr.

If Ederson rejects the new and improved deal, it appears only one outcome will be in play – a sale to Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr make first bid – report

To that end, a separate report from HITC has revealed Al-Nassr have opened the bidding with a £25m offer.

HITC added City hope to collect at least £30m, while the Sun cited a much higher asking price of £50m.

In any case, what is clear is Al-Nassr’s £25m isn’t likely to be accepted, though if Ederson rejects City’s new deal, the bid isn’t likely to be Al-Nassr’s last.

Kevin De Bruyne is another Man City are at risk of losing to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The Belgian maestro has given his approval to joining Al-Ittihad and TEAMtalk has learned which three superstars City are considering signing as his replacement.

DON’T MISS: Man City to hold crunch talks with top star amid PSG, Barcelona interest