Manchester City are reportedly prepared to ‘invest a significant sum’ to sign a player they considered signing earlier this year.

With the Premier League champions on course to have a very underwhelming season by their sky-high standards, Man City have been linked with a host of players ahead of the January transfer window.

While most of the attention has been focused on signing a midfielder to cover for the injured Rodri, who is out for the season with a knee problem, Pep Guardiola‘s side arguably need a number of additions across the pitch.

One such player who is said to be on City’s radar is Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso. The 24-year-old is a regular for Thiago Motta’s men and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Now, Tutto Juve claims City considered recruiting the Italy international before he signed a new deal until 2029 with the Old Lady in May but their interest in him has not wavered.

The report adds Guardiola likes Cambiaso ‘very much’ and that the defending Premier League champions would be ‘willing to invest a significant sum’ to bring him to the Etihad. There is no mention of what that price would be.

Man City transfers seems unlikely

The fact that Cambiaso signed a long-term contract with the Italian giants just over six months ago does not tend to suggest an exit is likely.

Plus, he is an important player at Juve, starting 18 out of 20 matches in all competitions in 2024/25. Moreover, the defender made it clear he sees his future with the Serie A team.

In October he told Corriere dello Sport: “History of Italian football, a second family and a massive point of arrival in my career.

“Only being linked with a club like Real Madrid feels like something bigger than me. I am proud of the admirers I may have; it’s motivating to know that somebody appreciates you, but I haven’t received any proposal.

“In any case, Juventus are my Real Madrid. I’ve extended until 2029 and I want to stay for as long as possible.”

Man City transfer roundup: Guardiola willing to sell quartet

City boss Guardiola has reportedly decided to put four of his players on the transfer list following the team’s struggles this season.

That includes Matheus Nunes, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and James McAtee – the last of which has struggled for game time this term.

The former Barcelona manager has reportedly chosen Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as the signing who can ‘fix’ his ‘crisis’ at the Etihad.

The Spaniard was a target for Liverpool this summer but the Citizens are said to be considering pursuing the 25-year-old.

Finally, City have been linked with a sensational move for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he nears the last six months of his contract.

