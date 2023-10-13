Man City preparing £250,000-a-week offer to lure Real Madrid superstar in stunning coup

Manchester City are gunning for a Real Madrid icon in 2024 and a contract on lucrative terms could be agreed as early as January, per a report.

Real Madrid’s midfield is arguably the envy of world football at present. Veteran superstars in the form of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are still going strong despite being 38 and 33 respectively.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga provide bundles of energy and dynamisn, while the summer arrival of Jude Bellingham has added goals.

Bellingham has remarkably notched 10 goals in his first 10 matches for Los Blancos. The England ace operates primarily at the tip of a midfield diamond, though his arrival has resulted in reduced playing time for Kroos.

The classy German has featured 11 times for Real Madrid this season, though only five of those appearances were starts.

Kroos is out of contract at season’s end having signed a one-year extension in June. According to reports in Spain (as cited by The Hard Tackle), Kroos’ future could lay away from the Bernabeu next term.

Man City are understood to have fixed their gaze on the creative midfielder and are prepared to lure Kroos to England by way of a massive pay rise.

Kroos reportedly earns roughly £150,000-a-week at present. Demonstrating their determination to sign Kroos, it’s claimed City are ready to offer around £250,000-a-week. Whether City would propose a one-year or a multi-year deal wasn’t stated in the piece.

Nonetheless, any agreement could conceivably be wrapped up as early as January.

MLS, Middle East interest a threat to Man City?

At that point, Kroos will have entered the final six months of his contract and will therefore be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement.

It’s claimed Kroos did have interest from MLS sides as well as those in the Middle East before signing his current Real contract in June.

Whether interest from America and the Middle East is reignited in 2024 remains to be seen.

In any case, it’s noted there’s ‘no movement’ between Kroos’ camp and Real regarding another new deal in Madrid. For the time being at least, it does appear that Kroos will be playing for a different team when the 2024/25 season starts.

City boss Pep Guardiola previously managed Kroos during the 2013/14 season at Bayern Munich.

Kroos is one of the most decorated footballers in history having lifted 29 major honours during his stints at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

