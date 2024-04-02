Man City put fallen star up for sale; stunning new price tag would’ve been among ‘deals of the century’ 18 months ago

Manchester City will aim to sell a big-money signing this summer, and a report has claimed the price they’ll now accept would’ve been among the ‘deals of the century’ 18 months ago, and one club are interested.

Man City may have deep pockets, though it cannot be argued Pep Guardiola and his recruitment team haven’t spent their money well in the transfer market.

Major exits for the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have been taken in stride. In fact, Man City would go on to win a historic treble without three of the aforementioned five.

However, the odd miss in the market is there for all to see, and Kalvin Phillips unfortunately falls into that category.

Man City paid £45m (including add-ons) to sign the holding midfielder from Leeds United in 2022. At that time, Phillips was a guaranteed starter alongside Declan Rice for England.

Phillips’ stock was at an all-time high and the expectation was playing alongside superior players at City and working under Guardiola would take him to the next level.

The opposite has transpired, with Phillips failing to make any meaningful sort of impact at the Etihad. The end result saw Phillips loaned out to West Ham in January to see out the season.

However, Phillips’ brief time with the Hammers has been disastrous to say the least. He’s struggled to break into the starting eleven and when he has featured, he’s received a red card, given away a goal and conceded two penalties.

The 28-year-old was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s last England squad. Barring injuries or a miraculous turnaround in form, Phillips will not participate at Euro 2024.

Game over for Phillips at Man City

Now, according to Mail Plus, Man City intend to put Phillips up for sale when his loan with West Ham concludes.

The piece’s author, Sami Mokbel, also shed light on Phillips’ time in the capital, as well as the meagre sum City would be willing to accept.

Mokbel revealed West Ham chiefs were fully aware Phillips would take time to get up to speed following his ‘dormant’ spell with City.

The midfielder’s conditioning is said to be ‘on point’, though it’s painfully clear to those around him that he’s lacking match sharpness.

Unfortunately for Phillips, the only way that will change is through playing regularly and costly mistakes so far mean he’s not a starter.

As such, the expectation is Phillips will only begin to find his feet and show his best once the season is all but over.

Price tag named; Leeds Utd return ‘gathers pace’

West Ham won’t re-sign Phillips and upon returning to City, he’ll be transfer-listed. On that front, Mokbel noted Man City ‘want to recoup £30m’ for the player.

The reporter added: ‘eighteen months ago, signing Phillips for £30million would have represented one of the deals of the century.’

On the subject of where he might go, Mokbel concluded: ‘there is reluctance from at least one of Phillips’ Premier League suitors due to concerns the price (£30m) doesn’t represent good value.

‘Talk of a potential move to Leeds is gathering pace. There are many who believe the transfer has legs if the Elland Road side can secure promotion back into the Premier League.

‘But even then, £30million for a newly-promoted side represents a major financial outlay.’

