Man City put heat on Prem rivals as Fabrizio Romano reveals improved £51.5m bid for ‘top target’

Manchester City have increased their offer to Wolves for midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to Fabrizio Romano, after making him their main target.

Wolves recently rejected an opening offer by Man City for Nunes, which was worth €50m plus €5m in add-ons. In other words, the total package would have come to £47.2m after an initial payment of £42.9m. However, it wasn’t enough to tempt his current club to cash in after one year.

Man City have not been expected to give up there, though, even if they won’t be held to ransom. Indeed, an expectation has been growing about their second bid for Nunes. According to Romano, they have recently submitted it.

The transfer expert has revealed that Man City have now made a bid coming to €60m (£51.5m) with add-ons. They are now said to be ‘confident’ they will complete the signing of the 25-year-old, who has become their ‘top target’.

After all, they have already agreed personal terms with him in recent days. Now, they hope they have put enough pressure on Wolves to let him go.

Wolves still have Nunes under contract at Molineux until 2027, with the option of an extra year, after buying him from Sporting CP last summer. They paid €45m to sign him, so could make a €15m profit by sending him to Man City.

It has been a turbulent summer for Wolves while they have been trying to stay within financial regulations. Several players have had to be sold, but they haven’t been wanting to get rid of Nunes – especially after losing fellow midfielders Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

Nevertheless, Man City might have given them no choice with the money they have put on the table. The treble winners have been aiming to make a second midfield addition of the summer after Mateo Kovacic (who effectively replaced Ilkay Gundogan) to account for an injury to Kevin De Bruyne.

It is not yet clear how Wolves will respond to the latest bid by Man City, or if they have given their answer yet.

Reports have previously hinted that Man City would end their pursuit of Nunes if the asking price became too high, but Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to have found an ideal compromise.

