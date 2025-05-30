Man City to quickly complete sublime signing after launching official bid

Manchester City are closing in on their first major signing of the summer and he’s a player Pep Guardiola has expressly requested.

If Man City are to re-take their position at the top of the Premier League they must preside over a game-changing summer transfer window. The 2024/25 season showcased the weaknesses within Pep Guardiola’s squad, along with a concerning lack of legs and energy as many of their finest stars grew old together.

Stalwarts like Kyle Walker (who was loaned out mid-season) and Kevin De Bruyne are leaving the club and City fully intend to advance on the rebuild that began in January.

A key position Guardiola and Man City aim to address is central midfield. AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders, 26, has emerged as City’s dream target for the box-to-box midfield role.

Sky Sports Switzerland previously claimed Reijnders had provisionally agreed personal terms with City.

That was followed by The Daily Mail stating Reijnders had cancelled his summer holiday in anticipation of wrapping up a transfer to the Etihad.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Man City have thundered in with a first official bid worth €60m.

That offer is NOT expected to get the green light from AC Milan. However, Romano stressed City are ‘advancing in negotiations’ and the expectation is a compromise on the transfer fee will eventually be reached.

And per Romano, City will do all they can to speed up the process to ensure Reijnders can feature in the upcoming Club World Cup, which gets underway on June 14.

“Man City are advancing in negotiations to sign Tijjani Reijnders,” stated Romano on his YouTube channel. “The number one target at No 8 (box-to-box midfielder) for Man City.

“They want him for the Club World Cup, so as soon as possible, and for Reijnders the conversation is underway.

“First bid has been sent, around €60m. Milan want more, but the two clubs are talking.

“Intermediaries are also working on the deal. So the negotiation is underway, is ongoing to reach an agreement as soon as possible, this is what Man City want.”

Romano concluded by stressing Reijnders is a player specifically requested by Guardiola.

What about Morgan Gibbs-White and Rayan Cherki?

TEAMtalk were previously informed Milan value their Dutch international midfielder at around €90m.

However, that merely serves as their ideal asking price and it is not anticipated City will have to stretch that far to seal a deal.

Indeed, the Mail’s report that detailed Reijnders cancelling his vacation pointed to €66m as a more realistic sum that can get approval from Milan. If that is the case, City’s first official bid is only €6m short.

It’s important to note City’s move for Reijnders will not affect their plans to sign a more attack-minded No 10 to serve as De Bruyne’s replacement.

READ MORE 🔵 Kevin De Bruyne rejects TWO Prem rivals as Fabrizio Romano reveals all on Napoli move

On that front, City are exploring moves for both Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) and Rayan Cherki (Lyon).

Man City also aim to sign a right-back, with Newcastle’s Tino Livramento beating out stiff competition to emerge as City’s No 1 target.