Man City have scouted Brazilian Under-23 international Abner Vinicius as they consider a move to remedy a rare weakness in Pep Guardiola’s side, per a report.

Very few areas of Man City’s expensively assembled squad can be deemed under-strength. However, given the indefinite absence of Benjamin Mendy, Pep Guardiola is has been left relatively short at full-back.

Just Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko represent genuine full-back options in the first-team squad. Cancelo is equally adept at playing on either side, though a club like City always aim to have a minimum of two premium options for every position.

As such, The Telegraph (via HITC) reveal Brazilian left-back Abner Vinicius is being eyed as a potential solution.

The 21-year-old plays for Athletico Paranaense in his native Brazil. Despite his age, he is vastly experienced having racked up 99 senior appearances in his career thus far.

He has featured three times for Brazil’s Under-23s since 2019 and is touted by the outlet as better going forward than defending. According to Spanish outlet Marca, he is also known for his superb stamina when marauding up and down the flank.

Abner perfect for Pep

Given City’s playing style which places great emphasis on their full-backs in attack, that profile would fit like a glove at the Etihad.

As such, City are reported to have ‘sent scouts’ to monitor the youngster with Guardiola now seeking reinforcements at left-back.

The Telegraph add further fuel to the fire with their claim that Abner is being ‘tipped to leave for Europe’. A move to the higher standards in a European league is seemingly the next logical step for his development.

Mna City are no strangers to buying directly from South America. Gabriel Jesus and Douglas Luiz were both bought from Brazilian clubs, and Abner could be next in line.

Man City won’t hold back for Brazilian sensation

Meanwhile, Manchester City are reportedly prepping an enormous offer to tempt Flamengo into the sale of Matheus Franca – the next big thing in Brazil.

The 17-year-old midfield player has been making waves this season with Flamengo, scoring two goals and adding two assist from 20 appearances.

He’s attracting attention from a host of clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid already keeping a close eye on him.

However, as per Bolavip, it is City who look most likely to sign the player. They write that the Blues are ‘offering a truckload of money’ to tempt Flamengo into his sale.

They reportedly like ‘talents of his profile’ and ‘will not measure efforts’ to ensure they secure his signature. Furthermore, City are understood to have already made contact with representatives of the player.

The difficulty for City is that Flamengo reportedly stuck a huge €100m release clause in his deal. As such, they are under no pressure to sell. Indeed, while he won’t command anything like that fee right now, it will take a substantial sum to convince them to Franca.

