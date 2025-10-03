£63m Man City duo already facing uncertain futures as summer business questioned

Tijjani Reijnders and Gianluigi Donnarumma both look set to become key players for Manchester City after joining in the summer, but the futures of James Trafford and another recent arrival are much less clear.

Man City spent over £185million during the summer transfer window as they took their squad rebuild to the next level. Senior players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish all left as City revolutionised Guardiola’s team with more youthful additions.

Reijnders and Donnarumma moved to the Etihad alongside Trafford, Rayan Cherki, Sverre Nypan, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.

City’s transfer business has typically been excellent under Guardiola, and Reijnders and Donnarumma have both made immediate impacts.

Reijnders was named Serie A’s best midfielder of 2024-25 and he has quickly added a touch of class to the City lineup, adapting swiftly to Guardiola’s style of play.

Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is already pulling off fantastic saves in a City shirt. His diving stop to keep out Bryan Mbeumo’s powerful volley in the Manchester derby showed exactly what he is about.

But City’s other summer signings are not faring as well. Cherki scored on his debut but only managed two appearances before picking up a thigh issue.

Of course, club chiefs could not have predicted that the attacking midfielder would get injured so early into his City career. However, Cherki missing seven games and counting is clearly a blow for the creativity in Guardiola’s side.

Cherki has returned to first-team training this week but is not expected to be risked until after the October international break, meaning he will likely miss the trip to Brentford this weekend.

The situations of Trafford and Ait-Nouri are more worrying. Trafford re-joined from Burnley for £27m in July and started three Premier League games the following month.

Donnarumma then signed from Paris Saint-Germain though and was immediately installed as Guardiola’s new No 1.

Trafford has since had to settle for a place on the bench, with his only subsequent appearance coming in the League Cup third round win over Huddersfield Town.

The Englishman developed a great reputation at Burnley and was on his way to potentially getting a callup for next year’s World Cup.

Trafford will now be wondering whether he made the right decision returning to City. Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that he could push for a January exit amid interest from two clubs.

Ait-Nouri is facing a similar predicament. City fans were excited to see a natural left-back join, particularly one with good Premier League pedigree.

Ait-Nouri’s exciting displays for Wolverhampton Wanderers saw him join City in a £36m deal.

He went on to play three times in the league before picking up an ankle injury that has ruled him out ever since. Like Cherki, Ait-Nouri is aiming to return soon after the international break.

But the MEN report that Ait-Nouri is facing a similar predicament to Trafford. He is ‘under pressure’ to get back in Guardiola’s starting eleven due to Nico O’Reilly’s impressive form in his absence.

O’Reilly came through the City academy as a midfielder but has established himself as their main left-back in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old’s midfield traits mean he can maraud forward with the ball and drop into an inverted role, leaving Guardiola dazzled.

Nico O’Reilly has usurped Rayan Ait-Nouri

O’Reilly has ‘made the position his own’ and Ait-Nouri being City’s first-choice left-back is now ‘in the past tense’.

O’Reilly has started every match since the derby win and City have gone unbeaten in that time, which shows the positive influence the England U21 international has had.

O’Reilly even notched an assist for Erling Haaland during the recent Champions League draw with Monaco, as he continues to pile the pressure on Ait-Nouri.

Ait-Nouri is not considering leaving City yet, but it is clear that he faces a huge fight to pick up regular starts upon his return from injury.

City have a superb academy at their disposal and O’Reilly getting the better of Ait-Nouri could convince Guardiola to promote more youngsters in the future.

