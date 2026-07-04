Man City react after Real Madrid enquire about Ruben Dias

Manchester City have firmly rejected enquiries from a number of Europe’s biggest clubs for Ruben Dias, including Real Madrid, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Portuguese defender has been declared completely unavailable for transfer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea have all explored the possibility of signing Dias this summer, but Man City have responded with the same clear message to every interested party – he is not for sale.

The 29-year-old remains one of the cornerstones of Man City’s squad after signing a new long-term contract in 2025 and despite the arrival of new head coach Enzo Maresca, there has been no change in the club’s stance.

TEAMtalk understands that Dias is viewed as one of the foundations of Man City’s new era under Maresca, and there is no appetite inside the Etihad Stadium to entertain offers for one of Europe’s elite central defenders.

With Guardiola’s departure and a new managerial cycle beginning, several leading clubs believed the summer represented an opportunity to test City’s resolve.

We can reveal that those hopes were quickly extinguished.

Madrid were among the first clubs to make contact as they continue their search for another marquee centre-back despite already completing the signing of Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer.

Sources have confirmed to us that Madrid enquired about Dias’s availability but were informed in no uncertain terms that Man City would not entertain a deal.

As a result, the Spanish giants have now switched their attention elsewhere, with Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck emerging as their leading defensive targets.

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Chelsea, Barcelona and Arsenal interested in Ruben Dias – sources

We can also reveal that Madrid were not alone in making an approach.

Both Barcelona and Chelsea made enquiries about Dias last month as they assessed options to strengthen their own backlines ahead of the new campaign.

However, both Barcelona and Chelsea received exactly the same response. We are told that Arsenal were also keeping tabs on the situation.

But Man City have made it abundantly clear that Dias is considered untouchable and forms a central part of Maresca’s plans moving forward.

The Portugal international has established himself as one of the world’s premier central defenders since arriving from Benfica in 2020, and Man City have no intention of sanctioning his departure.

With a long-term contract in place and complete confidence in his leadership qualities, the club see Dias as one of the players around whom Maresca will build his side.

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