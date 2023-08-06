Man City ready to cash in on £30m star as Guardiola’s preference is made clear amid Arsenal links

Following the arrival of Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City are ready to cash in on Aymeric Laporte as Pep Guardiola makes his transfer stance clear.

Man City have already lost some big stars this summer as the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan have already departed.

Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva continue to be linked with a move away, although they remain City players for the time being.

The next high-profile departure from the Etihad could be Laporte as the arrival of Gvardiol seems to have paved the way for his exit.

According to The Mirror, Man City will try to offload the defender this summer and they have set an asking price of £30m.

At that sort of price, you would imagine plenty of elite clubs from around Europe would be interested. Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa have all been linked, although Man City would prefer to sell to a foreign club.

The 29-year-old only started in 11 Premier League matches last season and a move this summer seems more than likely.

His contract at the club runs until 2025 and Guardiola seems keen to cash in on the defender while he still can.

Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji both had superb impacts last season and they now seem to be ahead of Laporte in the pecking order.

Given Gvardiol’s recent arrival at the club, it is only natural that Man City are now looking to shift Laporte.

Gvardiol could be a huge signing

Man City’s defensive record was already absurdly strong, but the addition of Gvardiol could take them to the next level.

Considering the likes of John Stones, Ake and Akanji are all in their late twenties, Gvardiol can be a younger alternative that Guardiola can rely upon for years to come.

The £78m signing now seems raring to go as he can’t wait to work with Guardiola and get started with his new teammates.

“I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me,” Gvardiol said during his first interview.

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family.

“To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.

“To be linking up with Mateo Kovacic will also be special. He’s a top footballer and I hope we can both help City achieve another successful season in 2023/24 and then beyond.”

