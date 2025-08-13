Manchester City could move for an impressive French winger if unable to sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed what the latter deal hinges on.

Man City are gearing up for a late-window splash in the attacking ranks. City are clearing the deck with Jack Grealish joining Everton on loan and James McAtee the subject of advanced talks with Nottingham Forest.

Savinho too could depart, with Tottenham already tabling a €50m bid for the Brazilian. City value Savinho more towards €70m and discussions between the clubs are ongoing.

With so many attacking options on the way out, City and manager Pep Guardiola have their eyes on a headline-grabbing addition.

The first contacts with both Real Madrid and Rodrygo have been made. Los Blancos are willing to sell Rodrygo for around €100m and the player is receptive to the idea of joining Man City.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, City aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket.

If Rodrygo proves unattainable due to cost or any other reason, Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche has been identified as a worthy and also cheaper alternative.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Manchester City have added Maghnes Akliouche to their shortlist for this summer transfer window!”

Akliouche registered seventeen goals and assists for Monaco last term. A prior report from L’Equipe claimed he’s valued by the Ligue 1 outfit in the €70m-€80m bracket. However, it was also suggested that sum is more representative of the player he could become and a lower fee could be agreed upon right now.

News of City circling over the 23-year-old will not be warmly received at Bayer Leverkusen.

“The 23-year-old remains the dream target for Bayer 04 Leverkusen as a new high-class winger,” continued Plettenberg.

“With Man City now a new competitor, especially since Akliouche would be cheaper than Rodrygo, it’s an open race.

“Akliouche is one to watch until Deadline Day.”

What about Rodrygo?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stressed Rodrygo is the absolute priority for Man City and Guardiola right now.

Furthermore, he noted a move for the Real Madrid wideman will only be possible if both Savinho and McAtee depart.

“Pep Guardiola is pushing to have Rodrygo at Manchester City”, declared Romano. “Pep in internal conversations at Man City keeps insisting on Rodrygo as a target.

“But Rodrygo deal can only happen if Savinho goes to Tottenham. At the moment there is still no agreement between Tottenham and Man City.”

Romano went on to state that aside from selling Savinho, City must also complete the sale of James McAtee to Nottingham Forest in order to finance a move for Rodrygo.

Responding to the claims City are sizing up Monaco’s Akliouche, Romano reaffirmed Rodrygo very much remains plan A.

“Manchester City play down reports on Maghnes Akliouche or similar options as no talks are taking place,” wrote Romano on X.

“Plan remains clear: if Savinho joins Spurs, Man City want to try for Rodrygo.”

GO DEEPER: Who is Maghnes Akliouche?

Predominantly a right winger, Akliouche made his debut for Monaco’s B team in August 2020 at the age of 18.

He went on to earn his first-team debut in October 2021, sent on by Niko Kovac in a Ligue 1 clash with Lyon.

Over the next couple of seasons, he made do with brief appearances in virtually any attacking position. It was last season in which he made a definitive breakthrough.

Now focusing his game more as either a right winger or central attacking midfielder, Akliouche scored his first Ligue 1 goal in September 2023, against Marseille – and scored his second less than an hour later.

That day, he was playing as the sole no.10 in a 3-4-1-2 formation, but this season he has shifted over to a right-wing role in a 4-2-3-1.

As a left-footer, that role allows him to cut inside and create chances with his stronger foot. Among attacking midfielders in Ligue 1 last season, he ranked in the 93rd percentile for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 minutes and the 88th for progressive passes per 90 minutes.

His dribbling ability is something he has been renowned for and his impressive weight of pass allows him to set up chances for his teammates.

He has the potential to be a good finisher too, but perhaps needs to increase his frequency of shots to become an even bigger threat. The ingredients are there, though.