Manchester City are keen to bolster their midfield options and are considering a move for AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are keen to bring in more cover in the middle of the park amid the uncertainty surrounding star midfielder Rodri.

Man City’s recruitment staff have drawn up a shortlist of midfield targets and according to reports from Spain, Pep Guardiola has ‘set his sights’ on Reijnders.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for Milan since joining the Italian giants from AZ Alkamaar at the beginning of last season, capturing the attention of multiple clubs.

He can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder and his versatility is a key reason why so many top teams are tracking him.

It’s claimed that Man City are preparing to launch a bid of €40m (£33.5m; $44.7m) for Reijnders. However, Milan are said to be unwilling to part ways with the Dutch international mid-season, so the Cityzens will have to wait until next summer.

Whether €40m will be enough to sign Reijnders remains to be seen, as reports suggest that his price tag could rise to ‘astronomical levels’ should his current form continue.

Real Madrid plot blockbuster Rodri move

Real Madrid are huge admirers of Rodri and their president Florentino Perez is determined to bring him to the Bernabeu next summer, which won’t be easy.

Rodri, 28, has made just one Premier League appearance this season due to injury but is undoubtedly one of the most important players in Guardiola’s squad.

A recent report from The Independent claimed that the Euro 2024 winner ‘wants to return to Spain.’ Madrid are said to be keeping a close eye on Man City’s ongoing FFP case and whether that could affect the viability of a move.

Man City would have to bring in a replacement for Rodri if he does leave and Reijnders has all the attributes to be a success at the Etihad.

He has made 55 appearances to date for Milan, notching four goals and making five assists in the process.

Man City want Florian Wirtz and a new striker

Meanwhile, Man City are reported to be one of the clubs interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz next summer.

Wirtz played a major role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title and cup-winning 2023/24 campaign and has started this season in fantastic form.

Real Madrid are in ‘pole position’ to sign Wirtz but Liverpool are willing to match Leverkusen’s price tag of €120m (£100.6m; $134m), so they certainly can’t be ruled out of the race.

Man City are also looking to bring in a new striker to compete with Erling Haaland, following Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has reportedly emerged as a target for Pep Guardiola’s side. Tottenham have previously been linked with the forward, who is valued at around £15m by the Hoops.

