Man City could land a blow on Liverpool with a midfield signing in January

Manchester City have a ‘huge’ warchest they’re ready to open in the January transfer window and a report claims Pep Guardiola’s side could land a blow on Liverpool by signing a Rodri replacement.

Rodri suffered a serious knee injury during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal that required season-ending surgery. Guardiola has confirmed his midfield lynchpin will not return until the 2025/26 season.

Rodri is near-irreplaceable in City’s midfield, though according to Football Insider, the club will make an attempt to soften the blow by way of a new signing in January.

FI claimed Man City have a ‘huge transfer kitty’ they’re willing to spend mid-season and a new midfielder is their top priority.

Per the report, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi – who was Liverpool’s No 1 target over the summer – is in their sights.

Man City are reportedly ‘considering’ a move and aiding their chances is the claim Zubimendi is having ‘second thoughts’ about his decision to reject Liverpool and stay with Real Sociedad.

Seeing a player Liverpool deemed the perfect midfielder for Arne Slot join a direct title rival in Man City would be a bitter pill to swallow for the Reds. However, FI did acknowledge claims Liverpool could re-enter the bidding for Zubimendi.

Zubimendi one of four Man City targets

TEAMtalk can confirm the 25-year-old is indeed on Man City’s radar, though he’s by no means the only midfielder they’re monitoring.

Transfer insider Fraser Gillan exclusively revealed on September 24 that aside from Zubimendi, Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Ederson (Atalanta) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) are also in City’s sights.

Regarding Zubimendi, we understand Man City are weighing up whether to pay the €60m (£50.1m / $67m) it would take to activate Zubimendi’s release clause.

Liverpool were fully prepared to meet that demand over the summer. The reason their chase fell through was primarily down to the player deciding to stick rather than twist.

One development to keep an eye on in Zubimendi’s future is whether the Spaniard signs a new and improved deal with Real Sociedad between now and the January window opening.

According to respected Liverpool journalist David Lynch, the fact a new deal hasn’t yet been offered could offer hope to the English suitors.

“Those conversations have got to happen between him and Sociedad [to facilitate a potential exit],” said Lynch.

“I still keep saying every time that he still hasn’t signed that contract, so keep an eye on that one. That’s interesting. I thought it was going to be a condition of him staying there (that he’d get a pay bump).”

Haaland considering future / three-way bidding war

In other news, bombshell reports in Spain claim Erling Haaland is ‘starting to rethink his future at the club.’

The suggestion is the Norwegian goal machine is weighing up whether to reject any contract offers that come his way from Man City in favour of securing a blockbuster move to LaLiga. Haaland’s current City contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Elsewhere, a bidding war could soon erupt between Man City, Manchester United and Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen ace, Jeremie Frimpong.

Finally, Liverpool reportedly remain confident of thrashing out a contract extension with Mohamed Salah despite persistent speculation he’ll leave at season’s end.

