Man City ‘really confident’ they’ll spring transfer surprise that’ll shatter Real Madrid dream

Manchester City believe they can thwart Real Madrid in the transfer market regarding a forward who’s seemingly given the thumbs up to switching clubs, per reports.

Man City pulled off what would quickly prove to be a transfer masterstroke back in the winter window of 2022. A swoop for River Plate’s Julian Alvarez had crossed the line ahead of the Argentine linking up with his new teammates in Manchester at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Since then, the 23-year-old has enjoyed a truly remarkable 10 months that began with helping Argentina lift their first World Cup since 1986.

Alvarez quickly got back down to business when returning to City and within six months, Pep Guardiola’s side had secured a historic treble.

Alvarez has gone on to become a mainstay in Guardiola’s starting eleven this season on the back of Kevin De Bruyne picking up a serious hamstring injury.

The versatile forward plays behind Erling Haaland and has racked up 12 goal contributions in 11 matches in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Unsurprisingly, Alvarez’s exploits for club and country have not gone unnoticed. Various outlets in Spain put Barcelona and Real Madrid in the frame to bring Alvarez to LaLiga.

Real were believed to be the biggest threat owing to their healthier financial situation. What’s more, claims emerged from Argentina that stated Alvarez ‘would be delighted to play in Spain’.

While it is a bit of a generalisation, it’s true to say many South American players dream of playing for one of LaLiga’s big two.

Bullish Man City brush off Real Madrid threat

But according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Man City are ‘really confident’ they’ll fend off any Real approach.

The online outlet point out Alvarez signed a new long-term contract in March of 2023 that secures his future at the Etihad until 2028.

As such, any sale will be on Man City’s terms, though the club have no intentions of sanctioning one anyway.

The Spanish reports suggested Real’s audacious plans could hinge on Alvarez forcing City’s hand and pushing for a move.

However, FI note City are ‘confident Alvarez will remain at the club’. In other words, they don’t expect him to push to leave any time soon – even though Real’s interest is reaffirmed in the piece.

Alvarez’s situation at City will be of great interest when De Bruyne returns to full fitness.

How Guardiola fits the Argentine into his system while also keeping De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden happy is an issue he’ll have to wrestle with in the future.

