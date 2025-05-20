TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester City’s hopes of signing Theo Hernandez have received a blow, while an increased asking price looks to have thrown a curveball over a second AC Milan target.

The France international has played regularly for Milan this season, in a campaign that has been a huge disappointment, but all is not well between the two parties.

Hernandez has been stuck in a contract impasse for months now, with the 27-year-old seemingly more and more likely to depart the club before his deal expires in 2026.

As a result, we understand that Juventus and another unnamed Serie A team have started enquiring about the left-back.

Elsewhere, City continue to monitor Hernandez’s situation closely, but our sources have confirmed that his preferred option would be to stay in the Italian top-flight if he does move on.

The defender, who we have previously revealed is on Real Madrid’s transfer shortlist, enjoys life in Italy and is not in a rush to leave, and therefore, he wants to carefully consider all the options on the table before making a decision.

Juventus are watching him closely, but the race is expected to heat up in the coming weeks, as is the case for team-mate and fellow City target Tijjani Reijnders.

Man City eye AC Milan duo – but hefty price tags emerge

TEAMtalk has repeatedly stated that City are trying to sign the Dutch midfielder but securing his services will not be easy.

We understand that during the discussions over Tijjani, Hernandez has also come up in conversation, but no decision has been taken on a possible double move for both players yet.

What is certain, however, is that Milan’s asking price for the Netherlands international has increased. The combined cost of the two is now around €120 million (£101m) – €20m (£16.8m) more than a few weeks ago.

There is room for negotiation, as the Rossoneri must obtain funds to fuel their warchest, but Milan are likely to want at least €30m (£25m) for Hernandez and approximately €90m (£75.8m) for Reijnders.

Incidentally, Milan are preparing to make some key decisions about a new sporting director, head coach, and changes in the squad and these alterations could have a big impact on incomings and outgoings.

