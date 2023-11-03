Man City rejected by versatile winger for one simple reason after three scouting trips

Manchester City missed out on the signing of Emircan Gurluk during the summer transfer window because of better opportunities for gametime elsewhere, it has been revealed.

Gurluk joined Orenburg from Altinordu this summer, but he could have ended up at Manchester City’s disposal instead. The winger – who has featured equally on the left-hand side to the right-hand side for his new club so far – has now revealed what motivated him to avoid the temptation of signing for the treble winners.

Speaking to Championat, Gurluk said: “Before my move to Orenburg, there really was interest from Manchester City.

“But I chose Orenburg because I have more chances to play here.”

It is not entirely clear if Manchester City would have had a first-team role available for Gurluk given his relatively low profile; perhaps they could have sent him out on loan elsewhere to develop.

Even so, it seems he and his representatives were won over by the prospect of developing consistently with Orenburg.

His agent, Ibrahim Isen, added that Belgian outfit Westerlo and Turkish side Besiktas also missed out on Gurluk’s signature in a transfer battle involving some clubs rarely listed together.

Isen told the same source: “Manchester City sent their scouts three times (to watch Gurluk).

“Many teams were interested in him, for example Westerlo.

“First of all, we wanted Emircan to play and progress. After conversations with representatives of Orenburg, we decided that here Emircan will be able to prove himself here and achieve success.

“A little later we had an option with Besiktas, but when we give our word, we don’t break it, and we have already agreed with Orenburg. We have big goals and we are taking steps forward.”

What does the future hold for Gurluk?

Gurluk has made 13 appearances for Orenburg so far, scoring his first goal on Thursday in a cup match against CSKA Moscow.

Still only 20 years old, he has a contract with Orenburg until 2026. It remains to be seen if Manchester City – or any other clubs of a similar calibre – will be back in for him when he has developed even further.

For the time being, his focus should be on proving himself with Orenburg, a task he appears committed to. He is also starting to make strides at international level with Turkey’s under-21s, for whom he has four caps to his name.

Manchester City did end up signing a winger in the summer, but it was Jeremy Doku from Rennes rather than Gurluk. Although also a youthful prospect, Doku has more pedigree at this stage of his career anyway.

