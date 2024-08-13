The hearing into the 115 alleged breaches of FFP made by Manchester City will begin in early September – and with the club warned that they will be relegated from the Premier League if the most serious charges against them are proved.

Pep Guardiola has enjoyed almost unparalleled success since taking charge at the Etihad, leading Manchester City to 15 major honours since his appointment back in 2016. However, dark clouds have gathered over the club in recent times with the Cityzens charged in February 2023 with over 100 breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations dating back to 2009.

Punishments of suck ilk have seen both Everton docked eight points and Nottingham Forest two points during the course of the 2023/24 season after being found guilty of similar misdemeanours.

However, the level of the charges hanging over Manchester City’s head is significantly more complex, given both the historial factors and the amount of charges involved.

Now, though, it has emerged that the hearing into their alleged breaches will begin in September and is expected to last over 10 weeks.

And according to journalist Martyn Ziegler, the verdict will be announced in early January and, if the most serious charges against them are proven, then they could face the threat of relegation from the Premier League. A serious points penalty is also highly possible.

City have themselves brought a legal case of their own against the Premier League over their associated party transaction rules. The hearing of that is due to take place in within the next fortnight and, once that has been finalised, it will allow the hearing into their FFP charges to begin.

Per Ziegler, there is a “belief” that the club have achieved some success in the arbitration.

Kyle Walker issues Man City rallying cry

As a result of the update, the odds on Manchester City suffering relegation this season have been slashed to just 28/1. They were previously a best-priced 100/1, though minus an impending punishment, it would have been more likely 1000/1.

Manchester City are, of course, the four-time reigning Premier League champions – a fate never-before achieved in the English game before Guardiola led them to the honour last season.

And club captain, Kyle Walker, speaking in an interview with BBC Radio Five prior to the latest developments over their hearing, is ficusing entirely on matters on the pitch.

The City stalwart fancies his side to make it five title triumphs in a row, insisting it is their title to lose.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an ego, but we’ve done this now four times in a row – this is our trophy to lose,” he said.

“I can assure you, when you’re looking down at your arm and you’ve got that gold badge that no-one else has got it’s a good feeling. Long may it continue.”

He added: “For us to go and do four in a row off the back of a Treble was a great achievement. To pick yourself up and go again after such a high, plus we won the Super Cup and Club World Cup as well, was especially important.

“Now, why can’t we go and do five in a row? Why can’t we go and do something I don’t think will probably be ever be done again? That’s the motivation we have to create from us as a group of players, from me as a captain.”