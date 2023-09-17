Man City risk Guardiola wrath after blocking major deal despite Pep green light

Pep Guardiola is ‘desperate’ to complete a key deal and has given his blessing, though Manchester City are delaying negotiations and running the risk of other European giants swooping, per a report.

Man City are unquestionably the dominant force in club football at present. Indeed, their memorable treble last term is proof of that.

City have refreshed their ranks this summer to ensure they can continue to compete at the highest level for an extended period. Josko Gvardiol has fitted into the backline seamlessly, while livewire winger Jeremy Doku already looks a defender’s worst nightmare down the left flank.

Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes have added depth, though it cannot be argued City’s most important players remain some of their longest-serving.

Chief amongst them is Kevin De Bruyne who is currently sidelined with a serious hamstring injury. The Belgian ace, 32, is not expected to play again in 2023.

De Bruyne’s current contract at the Etihad expires in the summer of 2025. Despite being well into his 30s, De Bruyne remains arguably the world’s best playmaker when fit.

As such, it comes as no surprise to see the Daily Star report Guardiola is ‘desperate’ for City to tie De Bruyne down to a longer-term contract. However, per the report, City have other ideas.

Pep willing, but Man City put on the brakes

It’s stated that despite Guardiola giving his ‘seal of approval’ to a two-year extension for De Bruyne, City are holding off until the Belgian is fully recovered from his injury.

The logic there is the club wish to first know whether De Bruyne remains the world class operator he’s proven to be before committing to keeping the player until the age of 36.

READ MORE: Diogo Jota wants Liverpool to break bank to sign ‘special’ Man City star as dream teammate

From De Bruyne’s perspective it’s reported he remains ‘content’ in Manchester, though he’s fully aware Europe’s heavy hitters will be ready to pounce if it becomes apparent he could leave.

The Star also add an interesting snippet of information when revealing De Bruyne won’t be in line for a pay-rise if penning fresh terms.

The midfield ace currently pockets around £375,000-a-week and it’s claimed he’ll be offered the same salary if committing to an extra two years.

READ MORE: The 10 highest paid players in the Premier League, with Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool stars raking it in