Fabrizio Romano has dropped a tantalising update on Real Madrid raiding Manchester City for a genuine superstar on the back of jaw-dropping reports out of Spain.

When Real Madrid come calling, they very often get their way. And according to a recent and remarkably detailed report out of Spain, Los Blancos have zeroed in on Rodri is their primary transfer target in central midfield.

It was claimed Real believe €50m / £44m will be enough to spring the signing of the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner at season’s end.

At that point, Rodri will have just one year left on his deal and if he communicates to Man City that he isn’t penning fresh terms, a sale would make sense.

Rodri is reportedly ‘keen’ on returning to the city of his birth by way of joining Real Madrid. It was also hinted City won’t stand in Rodri’s way if he asks to leave given his incredible service to the club during a historic period of success.

With rumours about Rodri to Real swirling, transfer guru, Romano, has thundered in with an update of his own.

Taking to YouTube, Romano confirmed Rodri has numerous backers and admirers at The Bernabeu. Furthermore, he noted Rodri is expected to make a final call on his future in the coming months.

The expectation is Rodri will either tell Man City he wants out or will make it clear he’s ready to agree a contract extension. The idea of Rodri entering the final year of his deal with his future still undecided does not appear to be in play.

“Rodri is out of contract in 2027, and in the summer, he will face a big decision,” began Romano.

“[He’ll decide] in the next months whether he wants to stay at Manchester City, and so consider signing a new contract, or maybe – and this is not a financial decision from what I understand – it’s also about the family and a personal decision on whether he wants to stay in Manchester, or maybe consider the possibility to try a new chapter.

“For sure, Rodri has fans internally at Real Madrid. He has people in Real Madrid’s management appreciating him.

“So for sure Rodri could be an option for Real Madrid in the summer, but it’s Rodri who has to decide before any Real Madrid negotiation or attempt, it’s Rodri who has to decide whether he wants to stay at Man City and consider signing a new contract, so closing doors to an exit.

“Or if he wants to say ‘okay, thank you, I gave you my best, I won the Ballon d’Or, I won everything here as a club and player, so it’s time for me to go.’ It’s up to Rodri.”

