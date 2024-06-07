Man City were caught off guard by the surprise exit stance of goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, and subsequent updates have revealed how much he could move for, to where, and who could replace him.

Ederson, 30, is widely viewed as being among the best in the world in his position. The Brazil international has helped Man City lift six Premier League titles in seven years at the club and his ability on the ball allows the team to effectively play with an extra outfield player.

However, despite the unheralded success Ederson is experiencing at the Etihad, there’s a very real possibility he leaves the club this summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is among those to have reported Ederson is considering his options.

The goalkeeper has two years remaining on his current deal and preliminary talks over an extension had taken place.

But according to HITC, Man City were left ‘shocked and surprised’ to hear from the player’s camp that Ederson is considering his options and is not prepared to put pen to paper.

The development sent shockwaves through the club, not least because back-up stopper Stefan Ortega is also facing an uncertain future.

Indeed, Ortega is out of contract one year earlier than Ederson in the summer of 2025. As yet, talks over extending the German’s stay have not borne fruit.

Ederson out, Maignan or Donnarumma in?

In the event Ederson does depart, French football expert, Johnathan Johnson, has shed new light on how the summer could shape out.

Firstly, Johnson echoed claims Man City are sizing up AC Milan’s Mike Maignan as Ederson’s potential replacement.

Maignan, 28, is among the best goalkeepers in Serie A and will start for France at Euro 2024. Per Johnson, a transfer could cost in the region of €50m/£42.5m.

However, the reporter also noted PSG are hovering over Maignan and a move for the Frenchman could result in Gianluigi Donnarumma being ousted. The end result there could see Ederson depart, Maignan move to Paris and Donnarumma join Man City.

On the subject of Ederson specifically, reports elsewhere claimed Man City will command upwards of £40m before sanctioning a sale.

Saudi Arabian interest is concrete and City do have a recent history of selling stars to the Saudi Pro League for big fees. Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr) and Riyad Mahrez (Al- Ahli) both made the jump last summer.

Goalkeeping superstars could be on the move

“AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan is a player of interest to a number of top European clubs at the moment,” said Johnson.

“There have been some links with Manchester City as a potential replacement for Ederson, while my understanding is that PSG have also been looking at his situation potentially with a view to bringing him back at some point in the future.

“There are big questions about Gianluigi Donnarumma in terms of whether he’s really the right fit for Luis Enrique’s style of play, and there is an expectation that PSG will complete one of their first signings of the summer with Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov to provide competition for Donnarumma.

“It will be interesting to see, if that does get completed, what that might mean for Donnarumma for the long term.

“I certainly think a move for someone like Maignan would be interesting as well because it might then mean PSG are tempted to consider offers for Donnarumma, who might then be an option to replace Ederson at Man City.

“He might not be the best fit for Pep Guardiola, but then there are questions about his future as well, and where he sees himself, and PSG have historically had an interest in Bernardo Silva as well, so perhaps there’s a deal to be done there.

“City, of course, have a very talented backup goalkeeper in Stefan Ortega, so it’s probably a situation where Maignan would want guarantees that he’d be the first choice and undisputed starter, especially as he’s now number one for Les Bleus as well.

“So I think that would be a prerequisite before any club comes in, and given that he’s one of Milan’s top players, it’s difficult to see them not asking for a significant transfer fee in the region of €50m, given that he’s one of the top talents on the goalkeeping market.

“It’s an interesting story, and one to keep an eye on, but it’s not necessarily one I’m convinced will end up leading to Maignan joining City.”

