One of the Premier League’s best players who is near the very top of the transfer shortlist at Real Madrid is about to sign a different deal, with a ‘decision imminent’, according to a trusted source.

Mourinho, 63, is primed to become the new Real Madrid manager after being hand-picked by Florentino Perez. The Real Madrid president – who appeared to lose his marbles during an impromptu press conference on Tuesday – believes going back in time is the way forward and Mourinho will now return for a second spell in the Spanish capital.

Among Mourinho’s first tasks at Real Madrid is instilling discipline in a squad full of prima donnas and giant egos.

Another issue he’ll have to wrestle with is revamping a midfield that looks devoid of creativity and control since the dual departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

It’s no secret Real Madrid want Manchester City and Spain ace, Rodri, to become the focal point of their new midfield. Mourinho too is on board with bringing the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner back to the city of his birth.

But according to the latest from trusted reporter, Matteo Morreto, Rodri has different ideas in mind.

Rather than sign for Real Madrid and play for Mourinho, Rodri is now on course to sign a contract extension at Man City.

Rodri to sign new Man City contract

“Real Madrid has not yet taken any official steps with Manchester City regarding Rodri, despite the interest they have in him, and now the midfielder is closer to renewing with the English club,” wrote Morreto on X. “The decision is imminent.

“Manchester City has been negotiating the renewal with Rodri for weeks and is now willing to accelerate the process to keep him for at least one more year in the Premier League.”

Rodri’s current deal in Manchester expires at the end of next season. He is among the club’s top earners on roughly £220,000-a-week at present, and can expect a handy pay bump.

News of Rodri turning down the opportunity to sign for Real Madrid – at least this summer – will come as a brutal blow to key personnel at the Bernabeu.

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Jose Mourinho and Florentino Perez wanted Rodri

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Wednesday of both Mourinho and Perez giving the green light to a Rodri swoop.

Rodri had been installed as the ‘priority target’ in central midfield, and his leadership, composure and winning mentality were viewed as exactly what Real Madrid need right now.

But as mentioned, the signs all now suggest Rodri will put pen to paper on a new deal at Man City where he’ll spend at least one more season before his future is re-assessed.

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