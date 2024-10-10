Man City seal €30m Borussia Dortmund transfer with ‘substantial’ clause attached

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have sealed the €30m transfer of right-back Yan Couto, and a ‘substantial’ clause could make the deal even rosier for Pep Guardiola’s side, according to reports.

Couto, 22, joined Man City from Brazilian side Coritiba in 2020, though never made a competitive appearance for the club. Instead, he was regularly loaned out to European sides, with Couto thriving at sister club Girona last season.

The Brazil international racked up 10 assists to help Girona qualify for the Champions League, though it wasn’t enough to force his way into Guardiola’s plans back in Manchester.

Instead, Couto was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in a deal that contained a conditional obligation to buy worth €30m (£25.1m / $32.8m).

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund have already seen enough to warrant signing Couto outright. As such, the German giant have triggered their clause and Couto will now become a Dortmund player on a permanent basis.

“Borussia Dortmund’s obligation to buy clause for Yan Couto deal from Man City has been triggered,” wrote Romano on X.

“Couto formally leaves Man City on a permanent deal now as Dortmund pay up to €30m package for Brazilian right-back.”

‘Substantial’ clause could give Man City another boost

Per The Manchester Evening News, the agreement between Dortmund and City contained a sell-on clause that would come into effect if Dortmund signed Couto outright.

The MEN stated the clause is a ‘substantial’ one and could be worth as much as 20 percent.

As such, if Dortmund go on to sell Couto for a big fee in the future, Man City will be in line to receive another significant sum for a player who made zero appearances in their colours.

Couto agreed a five-year contract as part of his loan spell that will come into effect once he officially joins Dortmund outright. That means he’ll be contracted to Dortmund until 2030.

Yan Couto in Man City’s top 10 biggest sales

Couto’s £25.1million move to Dortmund will make him the 10th most expensive sale in City’s history.

He has now usurped Kelechi Iheanacho, who joined Leicester City in a £25million deal in the summer of 2017.

The Brazil international is just behind the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Danilo and Cole Palmer.

Julian Alvarez took the top spot earlier this year after joining Atletico Madrid in a deal worth an initial £64.6million and another £16.9million in potential add-ons.

