Manchester City have agreed to re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona at ZERO COST, while Pep Guardiola’s side have also found a shock replacement for Julian Alvarez, according to reports.

Gundogan signed a two-year deal with an option for a third season at Barcelona upon leaving Man City last summer. However, after just a single season in Catalonia, Gundogan is now primed to return to Man City.

Barcelona are yet to register new signing Dani Olmo and must sell a player before they can.

Gundogan is the player they earmarked for an exit and in their desperation to shift the German midfielder, Barcelona have agreed to forego receiving a transfer fee.

A deal is in place between Man City and Barcelona and Gundogan has also struck an agreement on personal terms with his former club.

Gundogan will sign a one-year deal with an option for the 2025/26 season. City boss Pep Guardiola immediately greenlit the move upon learning of Barcelona’s stance and the manager is understandably ecstatic at re-signing an elite-level player he already knows he can trust in Gundogan.

The 33-year-old won five Premier League titles during his first stint at the Etihad. Gundogan also produced the best goalscoring form of his career during his latter City years.

Indeed, Gundogan bagged 29 goals Premier League over his final three seasons with Man City.

Julian Alvarez replacement to come from Celtic?

Elsewhere, Man City have narrowed their search for a replacement for Julian Alvarez down to two candidates.

A move for one of that pair – Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi – is now being actively explored.

The Japan international, 29, has arguably been Celtic’s best player since arriving in Glasgow ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Kyogo scored 54 goals in 83 matches for former Celtic and current Tottenham boss, Ange Postecoglou, during the Aussie’s time north of the border.

Kyogo helped fire Celtic to five major trophies across the two seasons Postecoglou was in charge. He was also named PFA Scotland Players’ Player of the Year and SFWA Footballer of the Year for his efforts in the 2022/23 campaign.

Per the Athletic, Kyogo is keen to join Man City and personal terms won’t be an issue. Furthermore, Kyogo is willing to accept a squad role at the Etihad which is one of the reasons Man City are willing to make a move.

Kyogo isn’t the only striker Man City are targeting, with the Athletic stating the second – as yet unnamed option – is a ‘younger forward.’

However, for the time being at least it’s Kyogo who Man City are exploring a move for and once Gundogan’s return is officially confirmed, City will ramp up their pursuit of the Celtic ace.

One important factor to note is Kyogo has been struggling with a long-standing shoulder issue during his time at Celtic.

However, while surgery is an option it is not a necessity. Whether Kyogo does undergo an operation is up to the player.

