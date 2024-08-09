Manchester City are scouring the market for potential replacements for Julian Alvarez, who is on the verge of completing an £82m move to Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez is undoubtedly a world-class player on his day but found himself struggling for consistent minutes at the Etihad due to competition from goal machine Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola intends to use the funds from his sale towards a replacement before the transfer window slams shut, but the Cityzens could opt to sign a winger rather than a centre-forward.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who said on Wednesday: “Man City will now look at options to replace Alvarez, for sure. It could be a striker, but I would not be surprised if they end up considering also wingers and maybe playing with a false nine when Erling Haaland will not be available.”

“Talks are taking place internally to decide on the next move, so we will have to wait and see the outcome of those discussions.”

Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo has been considered as an option by the Man City hierarchy.

The arrivals of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe at Madrid could see the Brazilian’s playing time limited this season, hence why he’s been linked with an exit.

Rodrygo stance on Man City move revealed

But Man City will have to look elsewhere from Rodrygo for a new winger according to the latest reports coming out of Spain.

AS claim that Guardiola is ‘very keen’ on the Real Madrid star and the Cityzens would be able to afford his £94.5m price tag once they sell Alvarez.

Towards the end of last season, Rodrygo said Man City are the “best club in the world” but despite this, he has no intention to make a switch to the Etihad in this window.

The Brazilian’s contract lasts until 2028 and he’s happy with his life in Madrid. He managed 17 goals and nine assists from 51 games last season.

Man City could turn to Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze as an alternative to Rodrygo.

As previously reported, they are ‘seriously considering’ triggering the £60million release clause in his Eagles contract, rendering Oliver Glasner’s side powerless to stop the move.

Eze, who was part of England’s Euro 2024 squad, can play as a winger or attacking midfielder and scored 11 goals in the Premier League last season.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto is another player who’s been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad in recent weeks.

