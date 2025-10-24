Manchester City have learned they can capture Serhou Guirassy from Borussia Dortmund as his release clause has dropped significantly to €50million (£44m / $58m), according to a report.

German outlet Bild report that Guirassy has a rare exit clause in his Dortmund contract that only applies to certain elite clubs. Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only sides that can trigger it.

Guirassy was available for €75m (£65m / $87m) in the summer, but that release clause will fall by a huge €25m in 2026.

Serhou Guirassy on the market: All the details

Man City among top clubs allowed to activate Guirassy’s exit clause

Saudi clubs are interested but would have to pay €80m (£70m / $93m)

The striker is ‘comfortable’ at Dortmund but his agent is exploring the market

Guirassy reportedly earns a base salary of €181,000 (£158k / $210k) and his camp know he could receive a big pay rise by joining one of the aforementioned clubs.

It is interesting timing for City to have been linked with the Guinea star given their over-reliance on Erling Haaland this season.

Haaland has incredibly scored 11 of City’s 17 Premier League goals, which works out at a huge 64.7 per cent.

The Norwegian goal machine is single-handedly driving City to a title battle with Arsenal and Liverpool. But if Haaland gets injured then Pep Guardiola’s side could be in big trouble.

This is where Guirassy could come in. He is a proven goalscorer, having netted 153 senior career goals in 350 appearances so far.

Guirassy is a complete striker who possesses deadly finishing and can link up play well, while also using his great movement to get in behind defences.

The 29-year-old moving to the Etihad would lessen the burden on Haaland and give Guardiola even more firepower to lead City to the title.

Although, City may already have their ideal Haaland backup, having spent an initial £59m to sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt in January.

Marmoush, like Guirassy, was one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga during his time at Frankfurt. He is more versatile than Guirassy too, with the ability to also play as a left winger or central attacking midfielder.

Marmoush has been limited to four appearances this campaign due to a knee injury, though he returned to the bench for the recent win over Everton.

Bild is the best-selling newspaper in all of Europe. However, it is known for its gossip and sensationalism, which means it is not guaranteed that one of Guirassy’s suitors will actually trigger his release clause.

Barca appear to be the club with the strongest interest in Guirassy. They have been put on alert by the fact his exit clause has dropped to a more achievable price.

The defending Spanish champions are searching for Robert Lewandowski’s successor and are ready for the Pole’s potential exit in June, and they have identified Guirassy as a great option.

Hansi Flick’s side have been given a boost in the pursuit of their dream striker target, though he will cost far more than Guirassy.

Which positions do Man City need to strengthen?

City chiefs expect Marmoush to start reducing the team’s reliance on Haaland once he returns to full fitness and begins to make an impact once again.

The Egyptian is a quality performer and has quickly proven he can score stunning goals in the Premier League.

There is good reason to suggest City need to prioritise midfield reinforcements over those at centre-forward.

Bernardo Silva could leave next summer when his contract expires, while both Rodri and Nico Gonzalez are battling injuries. There is concern Rodri might not get back to his brilliant best as he keeps on enduring setbacks.

A Real Madrid ace was supposedly added to City’s seven-strong midfield shortlist on Thursday.

Our transfer correspondent Dean Jones has revealed City could step in if Manchester United decide against signing arguably England’s most exciting midfielder.

City could also enter the market for a new right-back to compete with the likes of Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes. Tino Livramento is their top target but Newcastle United do not want to sell him under any circumstances.

