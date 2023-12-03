Man City set signs on Liverpool target with Guardiola ready to battle for €45m star in 2024

Manchester City have been tipped to rival Liverpool for one of their top transfer targets as Pep Guardiola aims to add to his midfield options in 2024.

This won’t be the first time that Man City and Liverpool have battled it out for the same transfer targets as the two clubs have often fought for the same players.

There’s not been much to separate the two sides in the Premier League this season either as they have each enjoyed eye-catching starts to the season.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp’s side are huge admirers of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, with recent reports claiming that Liverpool are prepared to spend as much as €45million to land the midfielder.

However, Liverpool now face some serious competition to land his signature as Man City are reportedly looking at the French midfielder too.

According to TV Play, Man City are looking to strengthen their midfield options in the summer and they have now ‘set their sights’ on the Nice star.

The 22-year-old midfielder has impressed in recent years in Ligue 1 and it’s no surprise that so many top sides are now interested in his signature.

Thuram has featured in 12 league matches this season and is an all-action midfielder who can make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Guardiola considering a Kalvin Phillips replacement

It’s no secret that Phillips looks to be on his way out of Man City and Thuram could make for an ideal replacement come the summer.

Phillips has struggled to establish himself under Guardiola and a January move now seems to be on the cards. With Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Juventus all interested, Phillips won’t be short of potential suitors.

If Phillips does depart, that will open an extra vacancy in the Man City squad. The likes of Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes were signed in the summer, although neither have been regular starters so far.

Man City’s midfield will be handed a boost once Kevin De Bruyne returns, although he isn’t exactly getting any younger. Guardiola likes to keep his squad as fresh as possible and signing someone like Thuram would give them an extra dynamic.

Liverpool could beat Man City to his signature if they go after him in January as Guardiola’s side seem prepared to wait until the summer to pursue their interest.

Thuram is under contract with Nice until 2025 so the French club will likely see next year as the ideal time to cash in on him.

