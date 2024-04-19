Man City shellshocked as Guardiola exit takes shape with serial winner feeling ‘less sane every day’

Manchester City could be in for a huge shock as the long-term future of Pep Guardiola is deemed to be up in the air, according to fresh reports.

There can be no denying that Guardiola ranks among the best managers of all time and Man City will be desperate to keep him around for as long as possible.

He joined the club back in 2016 and has since won 16 trophies including five league titles and the Champions League. With Guardiola’s men sat top of the league and in the FA Cup semi-final, there’s a good chance that he will add to his collection soon.

Having been at the Etihad for eight years and counting, this is by far the longest that Guardiola has ever remained at one club.

His current contract with Man City is set to expire in 2025 and according to Relevo, the Catalan boss could depart at the end of his current deal.

The Spanish outlet have claimed that Guardiola feels ‘less and less sane every day’ and while a final decision over his future hasn’t been made, the current feeling within the board doesn’t ‘invite optimism’.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, it’s thought that there is ‘less and less trust in a renewal’ from Guardiola.

Man City plan for future without Guardiola

According to the same outlet, Man City have supposedly been ‘preparing a future without Pep’ for some time now. It’s thought that the club have been ‘anticipating for months’ that Guardiola might be ‘living his last days at the club.’

The report claims that personal reasons could lead to him stepping away from the club at the end of his current contract.

It’s thought that many years away from his family along with ‘living alone in Manchester’ has taken a ‘mental and physical’ toll on the 53-year-old boss.

If Guardiola were to step away from Man City at the end of his current contract, there’s no denying that he would go down as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history.

The legendary coach could also be stepping away from the club during an unpredictable time as Man City still have 115 Financial Fair Play breaches hanging over their heads.

While the breaches are only accusations at this point in time, it remains to be seen if the club will face serious consequences, should they be found guilty.

The club themselves have denied any wrongdoing and it will probably be quite some time before a final verdict has been reached.

Last month, former Everton and Aston Villa CEO, Keith Wyness suggested that Guardiola would quit the club if the severest of punishments are handed out.

“I think he’s already been given assurances that there was no wrongdoing, and if that turned out not to be the case – he would go,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“A negative decision for Man City would have a lot of ramifications. I’m sure Pep Guardiola would not want to manage a club in League Two, so I think he probably would go. It wouldn’t work out very well for him to stay, would it?”

