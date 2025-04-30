Man City to sign free-scoring PSG forward after agreement CONFIRMED

Fabrizio Romano has given his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation to a superb Manchester City raid on PSG, with a free-scoring forward’s future now laying at the Etihad.

Man City have not been shy in splashing the cash during the Pep Guardiola era. However, it’s important to note the club have also placed their faith in younger stars too.

Phil Foden is the headline-grabber, but fellow academy graduates Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly, James McAtee and Oscar Bobb are firm fixtures in the first-team set-up too.

City invested in youth in the winter window when signing young centre-back pair Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov. Highly-rated Argentine, Claudio Echeverri, also arrived in east Manchester in the winter window.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man City have doubled down on their youthful recruitment drive by snapping up PSG starlet, Mahamadou Sangare.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Manchester City have agreed deal to sign 18 year old striker Mahamadou Sangare from Paris Saint Germain on free deal, here we go!

“Verbal agreement in place, medical to take place and one more exciting young talent for Man City Academy winning the race for PSG gem.”

Mahamadou Sangare destroys UEFA Youth League

Sangare might not be a name many are familiar with just yet, though that could quickly change.

The 18-year-old was among the stand-outs in this year’s UEFA Youth League – the Under-19s tournament that runs in parallel to the Champions League.

Sangare blasted eight goals in just six matches to finish as the competition’s joint-top scorer. That was despite the fact PSG did not advance to the knockout rounds, thus giving him fewer opportunities to shine.

Sangare scored hattricks against the Under-19s of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid and as Romano suggested, his imminent signing is viewed as a real coup for Pep Guardiola and co.

