Man City to spend their way past Arsenal and Liverpool with £50m-rated speed demon lined up for January

Manchester City want to sign a Canadian winger in January and his club ‘will have little option but to sell’ if their £50m asking price is met, according to a report.

City got back to winning ways on Sunday when securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Luton Town. The win was Man City’s first in the Premier League since November 4, with Pep Guardiola’s side drawing three and losing one since thumping Bournemouth 6-1 over a month ago.

Their dip opened the door for Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa to pile the pressure on the treble-winners. All three currently sit above City in the table.

Whether Villa are genuine title challengers is as yet unclear. Even if Unai Emery’s side do tail off, Liverpool and Arsenal won’t give City an easy ride to a fourth straight Premier League title.

With the heat rising, the Daily Star claim Guardiola is intent on making an impactful addition to his squad in the January transfer window.

They state Man City have fixed their gaze on Club Brugge’s Tajon Buchanan and his £50m asking price doesn’t appear to have put City officials off.

Buchanan, 24, can operate virtually anywhere up and down the right flank. He rose to prominence as a speedy winger, though has spent the bulk of his time playing at right-back this season.

The right-footer may also be suited to playing in the hybrid midfield role Guardiola has used the likes of John Stones and Rico Lewis in.

Buchanan would thus represent a player capable of filling multiple positions if brought to the Etihad next month.

Guardiola is labelled ‘desperate’ to add a new option to his right flank and a January swoop for Buchanan looks achievable.

Buchanan won’t sign Brugge extension; Inter providing competition

The Canadian is under contract with Club Brugge until the summer of 2025. However, it’s claimed he’s unlikely to sign an extension, thus heightening Brugge’s willingness to cash in if a suitable offer is lodged.

To that end, a £50m price tag is cited. If bid, Brugge ‘will have little option but to sell’.

Buchanan cost $7m (approx. £5.6m) when signed from MLS side New England Revolution in 2021. The Revolution will be due a portion of any sale via a 10 percent sell-on clause.

Given the player’s contract status it stands to reason City would attempt to pull off the move for below the £50m valuation.

However, Serie A leaders Inter Milan are also hovering over Buchanan, meaning City cannot afford to be complacent.

