Guardiola may have to make some big decisions on the likes of De Bruyne and Walker

Manchester City are in an unprecedented crisis for the Pep Guardiola era, now seven games without a win following their loss to Premier League title rivals Liverpool.

Although Man City went into this season hoping for a fifth consecutive Premier League title, they are already 11 points off the top, a third of the way into the season. Naturally, questions on their downfall are compounding. Just how have they fallen off so significantly?

There’s no doubt that the Man City squad is stacked with talent, but all good things come to an end. One of the main arguments critics have pointed towards is the fact that the average age of the City squad is getting too high, with several players past their prime being held on to.

Some pundits argued that one of the reasons City were able to stay ahead of Liverpool in their title battles over recent years was Jurgen Klopp being too loyal to older players in his own squad and not knowing when to let them go. Maybe it was a minor point in an era defined by fine margins, but City – who have generally been excellent at futureproofing themselves – must be careful not to fall into similar traps.

Thus, 2025 is shaping up to be a major year for City in terms of how they rebuild their squad, whether in January or the summer and regardless of where they finish in the Premier League table.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at how their squad refresh may unfold, first focusing on the players at risk of being replaced and then the additional gaps they need to fill.

Kevin de Bruyne

First and foremost, City have a De Bruyne issue to figure out. In his prime, the midfielder was the best player in the Premier League. Undoubtedly, he will go down as a City legend.

But De Bruyne has struggled physically in recent years and now, at the age of 33, is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. As for an extension, his wages – which currently make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League – could be a sticking point.

City’s longest-serving player has suitors in the Saudi Pro League and MLS, who could offer him big contracts if he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

And it means there is a realistic chance of De Bruyne slipping away, which would then task City with finding a replacement of similar quality, without a transfer fee to reinvest but with space saved on the wage bill.

The big dilemma for City is whether or not there could now be more efficient ways to allocate those hundreds of thousands of pounds per week in wages. The answer may be that there is, prompting them to release him.

But De Bruyne will be no easy player to replace thanks to his unique skillset. Reports have suggested that if he wants to stay at City and the club are informed, an agreement should be straightforward.

Until anything is signed, though, City would be wise to be looking at potential replacements, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz among the playmakers they admire elsewhere.

Kyle Walker

Arguably the most alarming decline in the City squad has been Kyle Walker’s. The full-back was once renowned for his pace and strength in duels, but as those traits start to decline, his utility is waning.

Walker, 34, has one year more than De Bruyne left on his contract, which still puts him in a critical situation. This may well be his last City deal and there could be doubts as to whether he will even fulfil it.

Reports have recently claimed Walker could be pushed out in 2025, though it remains to be seen where he would end up. Last year, he was close to joining Bayern Munich.

It will be impossible for City to recoup the £50m they spent to sign Walker from Tottenham in 2017, but next year is their last chance to cash in and they could be tempted to do so.

Academy graduate Rico Lewis could be a ready-made replacement for Walker, but – especially considering that the 20-year-old can play in different positions – a new reinforcement would be ideal to replenish the squad depth.

Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan has been one of the most scrutinised City players in recent weeks, looking a shadow of the player they let go in 2023.

The former club captain returned from Barcelona over the summer, but was it a mistake? Now 34, he is struggling to get around the pitch like he used to and has failed to be an adequate replacement for the injured Rodri.

Gundogan was only given a one-year contract upon his return to City and, at this rate, it looks likely he will be released again at the end of it.

With City looking to revamp their midfield anyway, Gundogan could be a casualty.

After City’s shock 4-0 loss to Tottenham, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claimed Gundogan ‘couldn’t get near anybody’ and was committing some basic errors in midfield.

Jack Grealish

The general consensus is that Grealish has not lived up to his £100m price tag for City, but he did act as an important player during their treble win in the 2022-23 season.

The winger’s output has been dropping since, though, and he remains without a goal this season. He may need to raise his standards to secure his long-term future.

Grealish is still under contract until 2027, but having only played in four of England’s 17 fixtures in 2024, he might need to escape the Etihad to get back in the spotlight.

And the feeling on separation might be mutual. Reports have indicated that City are willing to listen to offers for the maverick attacking midfielder in 2025.

Again, as is the case with most of these players, getting their money back for him seems a stretch, but Grealish should not be short of suitors.

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva seems to have been linked with a departure from City for the past few summers in a row – not because of his lack of talent, but because of the other options he might want to explore.

Now, at the age of 30, the Portuguese playmaker will have to keep proving himself if he now wants to stay with City.

By the end of the season, Silva will only have a year remaining on his contract, which usually becomes a critical time for decisions about a player’s future.

Doubts have begun to creep in about City’s faith in Silva for the long term and although he would be a hard player to replace, it is a task they may have to address.

And unlike some of the players above, Silva could command a similar – if not quite identical – transfer fee to the one City bought him for (£43m), as well as still boasting a long list of admirers.

PLUS: The question marks

Ederson

Guardiola chose to switch things up in goal for the loss to Liverpool, dropping Ederson to the bench and replacing him with Stefan Ortega.

Ederson has been crucial to City’s style and success under Guardiola, but with a contract expiring in 2026, the Brazil goalkeeper might be able to explore opportunities elsewhere.

He has been targeted by the Saudi Pro League in the recent past and it remains to be seen if he will still be a City player next season.

Nathan Ake

Last season was Ake’s busiest as a City player, but his gametime has been less regular this season. Due to turn 30 in February, he will have to prove he can retain his sharpness.

Guardiola said Ake was ‘exceptional’ against Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah on Sunday, so he doesn’t seem to be at immediate risk – especially with a contract lasting until 2027 – but he cannot let his standards slip.

Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic was a bit of a surprise signing when he joined City from Chelsea last summer, but he has built up a good amount of gametime since.

He is now in the 30+ bracket, though, which means that like Ake – and with an identical contract length – he will have to stay up to speed in an evolving department of Guardiola’s squad.

John Stones

Stones will be 31 by the end of the season and entering the final year of his contract in Manchester. He has served City well over the years and is an England standout, but he has had some absences recently.

Competition for places at centre-back in Guardiola’s system is plentiful and Stones may need to reinvent himself to retain his importance.

AND: The areas that still need filling

Rodri cover

When City’s form started to stumble, the biggest factor many observed was the absence of Rodri. The Ballon d’Or winner, of course, is out with a long-term ACL injury.

In January, it should be a priority for City to sign a new defensive midfielder capable of plugging the gap left by the sidelined Spaniard.

By now, it is evident that City’s problems aren’t just limited to the lack of Rodri, but it is still an issue they need to address to rediscover their fortitude at the midpoint of the season.

Among the midfielders City are known to admire are Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Atalanta’s Ederson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

Alvarez replacement

The departure of Julian Alvarez in a club-record sale to Atletico Madrid in the summer was good business financially, but critics are starting to realise the void it has left.

City never signed a replacement for the striker, meaning they lack credible alternatives to Erling Haaland up front or impact attackers off the bench.

While it will be hard to convince a new striker to come in and play second fiddle to Haaland, it ought not be forgotten that Alvarez played more games than any of his teammates with the exception of Phil Foden last season.

It would benefit City to have something different to call upon up front – and the funds may be laying there waiting.