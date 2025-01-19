Manchester City are aiming to improve Pep Guardiola’s midfield options this month and have begun ‘exploring’ a move to re-sign Douglas Luiz, it has been revealed, though a double Juventus raid is unlikely.

Man City have struggled without midfield talisman Rodri, who will be out for most of the campaign after suffering an ACL injury. Guardiola does have the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan and Matheus Nunes in his squad, but none of those players can protect the defence like Rodri.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that City are scouring the market for potential additions in midfield and now one of their main targets has emerged.

According to David Ornstein, the Citizens are ‘considering’ a statement January move to bring former Aston Villa ace Luiz back to the Premier League.

Luiz left Villa for Juventus last summer, costing the Serie A giants €50million (£42.2m / $51.4m), though things have not worked out for him in Italy so far.

The Brazil star has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in recent weeks, but City are now emerging as serious contenders to snap him up.

Should City firmly decide they need a new midfielder in this January window, then they will try to snare Luiz on loan until the end of the season.

Juve would rather sell the 26-year-old or agree a loan with an obligation to buy this summer, which means there will need to be negotiations before a deal can be forged.

Ornstein states that Luiz is not City’s only midfield target, but he is high up on their shortlist as things stand.

Luiz was previously on City’s books between July 2017 and July 2019, having joined from Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama.

He never made a first-team appearance at City however as he impressed on loan at sister club Girona before joining Villa for £15m (€17.7m / $18.3m).

Luiz went on to establish himself as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in the Premier League with Villa, and City could soon benefit from his expertise as the player looks to get his career back on track.

Andrea Cambiaso is another Juve player City have been linked with recently. The left-back is thought to have impressed Guardiola with his performances.

Ornstein adds that City are ‘unlikely’ to sign Cambiaso this month. Instead, a summer swoop is being planned for the Italian, who could cost as much as £55m (€65m / $66.9m).

City have already agreed deals to bring in defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, with Omar Marmoush next up.

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker is due to travel to England and undergo a medical early next week.

City are set to pay between €75-80m (up to £67.6m / $82.2m) for Marmoush, making him their most expensive January arrival ever.

Marmoush will act as backup for Erling Haaland, who recently penned a stunning nine-and-a-half-year contract at City.

Peter Crouch has now given his verdict on the long-term deal. “I think it’s a strange one, it is a strange one,” Crouch said. “I don’t know, there must have been murmurings of potential people in for him for them to offer that.

“I totally get it from City’s point of view. They’ve held his value, there’s no get out clauses in it so they hold his value for the next 10 years.

“He’s not going to wane, he’s only going to get better. He’s been an absolute revelation since he came to the Premier League.”

