Man City ‘strongly considering’ 39 y/o manager to replace Guardiola, with huge first signing touted

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is coming under serious consideration at Manchester City in the event Pep Guardiola leaves, and a report has shed light on who his first signing would be.

Guardiola is in the final year of his Man City contract and had been sounded out by the FA prior to appointing Thomas Tuchel as the new England manager. But despite keeping Guardiola out of England’s clutches, City are in danger of losing arguably the greatest coach of his generation.

According to a fresh update from The Guardian, Man City are already doing their due diligence in the managerial market and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is fast emerging as the ‘leading contender’ to fill any vacancy.

City are described as ‘strongly considering’ the 39-year-old who has won two Primeira Liga titles with Sporting.

The fact Sporting’s director of football, Hugo Viana, will replace Txiki Begiristain as City’s director of football in 2025 will aid Amorim’s chances of securing the top job at the Etihad.

And per a recent report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Viana and Amorim’s first blockbuster signing could be Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The report claimed Gyokeres – who’s scored 55 goals in 61 matches for Sporting – would be lined up as Erling Haaland’s replacement. The Norwegian is the subject of increasing speculation his future will lay in Spain with either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Guardiola could sign one-year extension

While Amorim is clearly on City’s radar, it is by no means certain that Guardiola won’t sign an extension.

Indeed, The Telegraph recently reported Guardiola is considering signing a one-year extension to cover the 2025/26 campaign.

Doing so would bring his City spell to 10 years and the suggestion was the 2025/26 season would be his last with the club.

But for the time being at least, Man City will continue to put the pieces for a succession plan in place and our insider, Fraser Gillan, can confirm Amorim is in the club’s sights.

We’ve also been told Bournemouth’s hugely impressive Andoni Iraola is one to watch. Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is also admired, though he’s also in Real Madrid’s crosshairs too.

Amorim remains the favourite to replace Guardiola at present and the Portuguese was in the running to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool earlier this year. Amorim has also held talks with Chelsea and West Ham in the past.

Amorim has also been linked with Manchester United in the event Erik ten Hag is relieved of his duties.

Latest Man City transfer news

In other news, Man City are reportedly one of four high-powered clubs seeking to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in January. The others are Liverpool, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

City’s interest stems from losing Rodri to season-ending knee surgery. Aside from Barella, City also admire Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Ederson (Atalanta).

Elsewhere, Barcelona president Joan Laporta will reportedly go ‘all out’ to sign Haaland in either 2025 or 2026.

Laporta wants to seal the gigantic coup as one of the final acts of his presidency. However, sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that Barcelona simply cannot finance a move given the monumental costs involved with signing arguably the best striker in world football.