Man City stun Newcastle as Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer agreement is sealed

Manchester City have snatched a transfer agreement from Newcastle’s grasp, with Fabrizio Romano giving the deal his signature “here we go” confirmation.

Pep Guardiola’s side are unquestionably the dominant force in club football at present. Man City remain the only Premier League side with a perfect record after five matches this season. They also kicked their quest for back-to-back Champions League titles off with a dominant 3-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night.

On Guardiola’s watch City are ever-evolving and that relates to their player recruitment too.

Key figures including Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez departed over the summer. City have refreshed their ranks well, with Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku in particular catching the eye since their arrivals.

However, today’s update regards a longer-term project, with Fabrizio Romano bringing news of City beating Newcastle to a former West Ham starlet.

Midfielder Divine Mukasa is the player in question and the 16-year-old has been without a club since confirming he was leaving West Ham’s youth academy on Instagram 10 weeks ago.

Newcastle World reported the Magpies as well as Scottish giant Rangers were both vying to bring Mukasa on board. In fact, Newcastle reportedly invited Mukasa to Tyneside in a trip that also included a tour of St. James’ Park and their training facilities.

However, according to Romano, Newcastle’s charm offensive has not succeeded.

Instead, it’s the Etihad stadium where Mukasa will hope to make his mark in the years to come.

The trusted transfer guru tweeted City are “poised to sign” the England Under-17 international having agreed a “long-term deal.”

The move will be officially ratified over the next 48 hours, though confirming City’s coup ahead of time, Romano delivered his signature “here we go” confirmation.

