Man City stunned as Barcelona line up eye-catching swap deal for sublime midfielder Guardiola loves

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich but will reportedly face competition from Barcelona.

The German international’s contract is set to expire in 2025 and despite Bayern’s best efforts, they have been unable to tie him down to an extension.

A move away from the Allianz Stadium is looking increasingly likely for Kimmich as a result and Pep Guardiola is interested in a reunion at the Etihad.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the player’s future will be decided ‘in the coming weeks’ and Man City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all pushing to sign him.

It’s claimed that Bayern will look to sell Kimmich this summer if he doesn’t pen fresh terms and will demand at least €50m (£42.7m) for his signature.

This makes a deal difficult for Barcelona due to their financial issues, but they could include one of their players in a swap deal to try and win the race.

Barcelona battling Man City for Joshua Kimmich

The report states that Bayern are interested in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and midfielder Frenkie de Jong, so the Catalans could include one of the duo in a swap deal offer for Kimmich.

They also have an advantage in the race given that Kimmich would ‘prefer a move to the Camp Nou’ rather than joining Man City or PSG, which comes as a major blow to Guardiola.

However, Kimmich does have a good relationship with the Cityzens’ manager so a switch to the Premier League champions isn’t completely off the cards yet.

The midfielder was asked about his future in a recent interview, but said he remains focused on Bayern’s upcoming Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

“I want to talk to Bayern. And when I do that, I won’t go out and talk to the press about it. I’m only focused on playing against Real Madrid.”

Kimmich signed for the Bundesliga giants back in 2015 and has made over 380 appearances for them since. He has plenty of experience at the highest level, having won an incredible 20 major trophies in his career.

Kimmich would be a fantastic addition to any dressing room, so it will be interesting to see whether Barcelona can put forward an offer for him that suits Bayern.

If not, Man City and PSG are ready to swoop in for him in the upcoming window.

