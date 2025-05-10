Man City stunned as Bayern Munich agree terms with superstar and prep €100m bid

Bayern Munich are primed to demolish Manchester City’s grand transfer plans after agreeing personal terms with a superstar attacker, and a €100m / £85m bid is now on the way, according to a report.

Man City are wrestling with how to replace an all-time great. Kevin De Bruyne is leaving the club and after admitting his surprise at NOT being offered an extension, has no plans to hang up his boots.

Claims Liverpool have put an offer to the Belgian maestro have been debunked. De Bruyne is open to remaining in Europe, while Chicago Fire are the most concrete of his opportunities in MLS.

TEAMtalk has been informed Man City fully intended to sign as close to a like-for-like replacement for De Bruyne in terms of superstar status as they can.

Germany internationals, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, have both come under serious consideration.

However, Musiala is entrenched at Bayern Munich and according to the latest from BILD, Wirtz will soon be out of reach too.

Their chief reporter, Christian Falk, led with the headline in his report: ‘Why Florian Wirtz’s Bayern transfer is inevitable as Real Madrid & Man City left reeling.’

The reasoning is simple – Wirtz and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement on personal terms.

Wirtz is close friends with Musiala and per Sky Germany, his and his family’s intention upon leaving Bayer Leverkusen was always to join Musiala at Germany’s biggest club.

Sky Germany stated Bayern are fully prepared to offer a gigantic annual salary of between €20m-€25m, while Falk noted Bayern now intend to bid €100m / £85m this summer.

And hammering the final nail into Man City’s transfer coffin, Falk insisted that if Wirtz doesn’t join Bayern this summer, he’ll bide his time and wait to complete the move in 2026 instead.

Joining one of Bayern’s rival suitors such as Man City or Real Madrid is NOT in the player’s thinking.

Wirtz was named Bundesliga player of the season last year when helping Leverkusen lift their first ever top flight title. The 22-year-old has bagged 67 goal contributions (34 goals, 33 assists) over the past two seasons.

So… who will Man City sign?

With Musiala and Wirtz out of the equation, Man City are ramping up their efforts to sign Morgan Gibbs-White.

And while the Nottingham Forest attacker is clearly a fine player in his own right, he is not the calibre of star Wirtz and Musiala are.

But with no U-turn planned on De Bruyne’s exit, Man City must sign a replacement and City hope to have a deal sealed before the Club World Cup commences on June 14.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed the Cityzens plan to ‘advance’ talks for Gibbs-White. City will step up their pursuit of the Englishman in the coming weeks, and there will be ‘no issues’ over personal terms.

Regarding cost, an offer of around £60m could be enough to seal a deal.

