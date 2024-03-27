Man City succeed with brutal Everton raid, as Fabrizio Romano confirms new transfer policy

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester City have fended off competition from within the Premier League to wrap up a superb raid on Everton.

Man City boast one of the most expensively-assembled squads in world football and superstar names are dotted throughout their line-up.

The club are determined to clear their name after 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play were levied their way in February of 2023.

Their case is expected to be heard in Autumn of 2024, though a final ruling may not come until March, 2025.

In the event City are found guilty, it’s been suggested Pep Guardiola will perform a U-turn and quit the club if the severest of punishments is handed down.

However, what goes under the radar is City’s excellent work in their youth academy, both with developing players and also turning huge profits.

Phil Foden has arguably been City’s best player this season and is homegrown. Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb are firm fixtures in Guardiola’s squad.

City also collected a healthy £42.5m (including add-ons) when selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea last summer. James Trafford (Burnley, £19m) is another who netted a big fee.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man City are intent on re-stocking their youth ranks.

Everton left-back poached

Taking to X, Romano revealed the club have successfully raided Everton for 15-year-old left-back, Jayden Lienou.

Romano wrote: “Manchester City have signed all documents to bring in Jayden Lienou as left back for the Academy.

“2008-born fullback joins from Everton as part of long term strategy to sign best talents, beating two more English top clubs to the signing. Lienou, new Man City player.”

Lienou has been capped five times for Wales at Under-16 level, scoring twice.

Losing a heralded youth product is always a bitter pill to swallow for any club, though that’s exactly what’s happened to Everton in this case.

Man City sign best 14-year-old in the world

The move comes on the back of City striking an agreement with MLS outfit Philadelphia Union to bring Cavan Sullivan to Manchester.

Cavan Sullivan might not be a household name at present, though it won’t be long before that changes.

The American youngster is only 14 years of age, though has already played for Philadelphia Union’s under-17s. He made his professional debut for the club’s second team last weekend and wasted no time making his mark when providing an assist.

Writing on X on in mid-March, MLS analyst, Taylor Twellman, revealed Man City’s scouts believe Sullivan is the best 14-year-old in world football right now.

Sullivan primarily operates as an attacking midfielder and per the Daily Mail, has already earned the moniker ‘Captain America’ within the game.

