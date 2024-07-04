Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has received two gigantic offer to leave the Etihad and the club have greenlit his sale, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed who Pep Guardiola wants to take his place in the starting line-up.

Ederson is one of a handful of Man City stars who have six Premier League titles to their name. The others are Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva who like Ederson, have been mainstays in the eleven during that remarkable period of success.

Phil Foden also has six EPL titles on his CV, though only played a minor role in City’s 2017/18 and 2018/19 triumphs.

However, Brazil international Ederson could be on the move this summer amid confirmed interest from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are both seeking to sign the 30-year-old who is widely regarded as being among the best goalkeepers in the world.

Ederson’s contract with Man City has another two years remaining, but the player is now in active talks to move to the middle east and City won’t stand in his way.

Recent reports claimed the two powerful Saudi sides have put matching offers to Ederson worth €60m (£50.8m) over a two-year span. That equates to €30m (£25.4m) per year, or just under £470,000 per week.

Providing an update on the state of play on Thursday morning, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Ederson is engaged in active transfer talks.

Furthermore, Romano reaffirmed Man City will say yes to a sale if a suitable offer is lodged. Prior reports have claimed Man City hope to generate around £40m from the sale.

Ederson in talks to leave Man City

“Manchester City are aware of Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League clubs since May and keep their position: Ederson can leave, in case he wants to,” wrote Romano.

“City still waiting for opening bid from Al Nassr/Saudi clubs.”

The Saudi sides’ aim is to agree personal terms with Ederson before then putting a sizeable bid into Man City.

As such, news of Ederson agreeing – or failing to agree – personal terms should precede any concrete bids.

Guardiola’s gambles on Ederson successor

In the event Ederson does leave Man City, Guardiola will require a new starting stopper for the first time since 2017.

The club have been tentatively linked with moves for PSG ace Gianluigi Donnarumma as well as Mike Maignan of AC Milan.

However, according to Romano, Guardiola is fully prepared to place his faith in back-up keeper Stefan Ortega who he’ll promote to No 1.

Of course, a replacement for Ederson could still be signed to make up the numbers, though the inference was any new recruit would play second fiddle to Ortega.

“City’s first GK if Ederson leaves will be Stefan Ortega,” declared Romano.

Ortega’s future had looked uncertain heading into the final year of his contract this summer.

However, the 31-year-old put pen to paper on a new contract extension on June 8 that ties his future to City until 2026.

Losing Ederson would be a blow, though Ortega has proven himself an incredibly capable performer when standing in for the Brazilian over the last two seasons.

