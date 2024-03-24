Man City superstar eyed by shock Saudi side who are prepared to offer ‘astronomical’ wage

A surprising club from Saudi Arabia is prepared to offer Kevin De Bruyne an ‘astronomical’ salary in order to join them in the summer, according to reports.

With his contract at Manchester City set to expire in 2025, the long-term future of the Belgian playmaker has been up in the air in recent months.

Despite missing a large chunk of the season through injury, it cannot be denied that the 32-year-old still ranks among the best players in the world.

Since returning from injury, De Bruyne has chipped in with 14 goal contributions across all competitions and he’ll no doubt have a vital role to play in the title race.

While De Bruyne himself seems focused on the task at hand, the speculation surrounding his future cannot be ignored. The Belgian star has been a long-term target for clubs in Saudi Arabia and a move could be on the cards this summer.

According to French outlet Sport Zone, Al-Qadsiah are prepared to offer the Man City playmaker an ‘astronomical’ offer as they dream of signing him this summer.

The reason Al-Qadsiah are perhaps a surprise candidate to sign De Bruyne is the fact that they currently compete in the Saudi First Division League, which is the league below the Saudi Pro League.

However, Al-Qadsiah currently boast a six-point lead at the top of the table and if they continue to pick points up at their current rate, they will be promoted to the top flight.

Former Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles and former Sporting star Andre Carrillo are among the stars currently playing for the table-topping side.

Man City have De Bruyne replacements in mind

While De Bruyne is still regarded as one of the best players in the world, Man City will be fully aware that he isn’t getting any younger.

As injuries have started to take their toll on the playmaker, the club could view the upcoming transfer window as the ideal time to cash in, particularly with his contract expiring in 2025.

If the Premier League champions do let him leave, they already have a number of targets in mind who could fill the playmakers’ boots.

According to TEAMtalk sources, the club have identified Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala as a player of interest.

The German international is reportedly admired by Pep Guardiola and his staff and he would be a significantly younger alternative to De Bruyne.

Another option being considered by Man City is Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. However, as he is under contract in Germany until 2027, it could be tough to prize him out of the Bundesliga in the summer.

Replacing a player like De Bruyne is never going to be easy, but given the finances available to Man City, they are in a strong position to secure a worthy successor in his role.

