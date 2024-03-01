Man City superstar Guardiola is finished with tipped to join Barcelona for mind-boggling fee

Manchester City are ready to sell a player who’s been labelled the world’s best in his position, and Barcelona are prepared to make their move with a stunningly low bid, according to a report.

Pep Guardiola’s side have waved goodbye to a series of high profile and proven performers in recent years. But despite the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus departing, Man City have gone from strength to strength.

Another major name to take his leave is versatile full-back, Joao Cancelo.

Amid a reported falling out between the Portuguese and Guardiola, Cancelo was surprisingly loaned out to Bayern Munich for the latter half of last season.

The move shocked many, not least because Cancelo had established himself as a truly top tier full-back in the seasons prior.

Indeed, Cancelo was named in successive Premier League teams of the season between 2020-22 and was selected to the FIFPro World XI in 2022.

Upon Cancelo’s loan spell with Bayern concluding, the 29-year-old was turfed out once again. Cancelo joined Barcelona on a season-long loan that did not contain an option to buy.

Cancelo has maintained his sky high standards in Catalonia and has versatility has been on full show in recent weeks.

The full-back began the season at right-back, though has expertly deputised on the left side since Alejandro Balde was sidelined through injury in late-January.

Cancelo labelled best left-back in the world

When appearing on the latest edition Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, ex-City left-back, Gael Clichy, suggested Cancelo is still the best left-back in the world.

Asked who comes out at No 1 in the position by pundit Jamie Carragher, Clichy said: “It’s very difficult, but if we count [Nathan] Ake as being a left-back, because that’s the position he’s playing, you can’t really argue he’s not up there.

“But I really like Cancelo before he left after the argument [with Guardiola]. At that moment Cancelo is the best in the position.”

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, recently confirmed his club are working to re-sign Cancelo next season. Both he and fellow loanee, Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid). are wanted once more.

“Deco (sporting director) is working on both of them continuing,” confirmed Laporta.

But with Barcelona operating with a shoestring budget, there are serious doubts over whether the Spanish giant can afford a permanent deal.

Sport claimed in February that Man City are open to selling Cancelo, though will demand any summer exit be a permanent one and not another loan.

City are reportedly willing to cut a deal for the relatively modest sum of €30m. Even that cut-price figure could be beyond Barcelona.

Barcelona can succeed with tiny bid?

But according to a fresh update from Sport, Barca could remarkably succeed with a much lower bid in the €15m-€20m range.

Signing a player of Cancelo’s calibre for that price would unquestionably represent a serious coup for the club.

Sport state Guardiola ‘does not want Cancelo in his squad.’ Barcelona will no doubt be banking on City’s strong desire to cash in resulting in their demands being lowered.

Aiding Barcelona’s cause is the fact super agent Jorge Mendes is overseeing Cancelo’s future. Sport state Mendes will attempt to cajole Man City into selling for a price Barcelona can pay.

